Dollarway wins over Lake Village Lakeside; Glen Rose next week

Of the four times Dollarway quarterback Briveon Sample attempted a pass, 6-foot-3 junior Greg McGown was on the receiving end.

McGown towered above Lake Village Lakeside defenders for two touchdown catches and helped Dollarway cap the regular season with a 30-7 win on a chilly Friday night at Cardinal Stadium.

McGown expected the big night.

"I expected it whenever they took out their star player for whatever reason I don't know," said McGown, who caught 51 of Sample's 61 passing yards. "But I came back and scored on the star player as well."

Sample went 4-for-4, completing his other pass to D'marion Wallace.

The win gave Dollarway (5-4, 4-3 in Conference 3A-6) fourth place in the conference and put Lakeside (3-7, 3-4) in fifth. Both teams qualified for the 3A state playoffs, which begin next Friday.

McGown had a 26-yard touchdown catch with 2:38 left before halftime to open up an 8-7 Cardinals lead. Kenyon Carr ran for one of three 2-point conversions to make it a nine-point lead.

"Greg's been coming along," Cardinals Coach Martese Henry said. "He's been working his butt off. He's got tremendous hands and great jumping ability. He's been an asset for us."

With 8:07 left in the third, Sample ran a bootleg to the left and found McGown in the same location, on a fade route leaping over Beavers defenders. The 12-yard catch and Sample's quarterback keeper for two made it a 24-7 game.

THE GAME CHANGED WHEN ...

Lakeside's Ederian Sykes darted 34 yards for a touchdown on the game's opening drive, and Dollarway responded when Carr scored on a 4-yard run. Eddie Collins Jr. converted the extra two points to put the Cardinals ahead for good.

Shamarion Winston capped the Cards' scoring on a 5-yard touchdown run with 5:01 left in the game.

THE GAME BALL GOES TO ...

Dollarway's offensive backfield, which grounded out 217 yards on 32 running plays, 12 fewer than Lakeside.

"We just changed a few things up," Henry said. "We looked at the film on things we had success with, and that's what we've been running with. This offensive line is finally jelling, and they were coming off the ball and picking up their blocks, and the backs were hitting their holes."

NEXT UP ...

Dollarway earned a visit to another Beavers team -- Glen Rose -- next Friday in the first round of 3A state playoffs. Glen Rose settled for second place in Conference 3A-5 after losing 49-23 at Prescott on Friday.

Lakeside will visit Prescott next Friday.

Devion James of Dollarway turns upfield on a carry Friday night at Cardinal Stadium. (Special to The Commercial/Darlena Roberts)