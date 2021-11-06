Edict's risk to security of nation questioned

WASHINGTON -- Thousands of intelligence officers could soon face dismissal for failing to comply with the U.S. government's vaccine mandate, leading Republican lawmakers to raise concerns about removing employees from agencies critical to national security.

Overall, the percentage of intelligence personnel who have been vaccinated is higher than for the American public -- 97% at the CIA, for instance. But there are lower percentages in parts of the 18-agency intelligence community of approximately 100,000 people, according to Rep. Chris Stewart, R-Utah.

Citing information that he said had been provided to the House Intelligence Committee but not released publicly, Stewart said several intelligence agencies had at least 20% of their workforce unvaccinated as of late October. In some agencies, as many as 40% are unvaccinated, Stewart said. He declined to identify the agencies because the full information was classified.

While many people will probably still get vaccinated before the administration's Nov. 22 deadline for civilian workers, resistance to the mandate could leave major agencies responsible for national security without some personnel. Intelligence officers are particularly hard to replace because of the highly specialized work they do and the difficulties of completing security clearances.

CIA Director William Burns disclosed last week that 97% of the agency's officers have been vaccinated. The National Reconnaissance Office, which operates U.S. spy satellites, has more than 90% of its workforce vaccinated.

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence declined several requests to provide figures for the intelligence community. The office also would not say what contingency plans are in place in case officers are suspended.

Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines declined at a hearing last week to disclose what percentage of the workforce had been vaccinated, but said, "We are not anticipating that it is going to be an issue for mission."

The vaccination rates provided by Stewart are mostly higher than those of the general U.S. population. About 70% of American adults are fully vaccinated and 80% have received at least one dose.

Stewart called on the administration to approve more exemptions for people on medical, religious and other grounds, and to delay any terminations of intelligence officers.

"My question is, what's the impact on national security if we do that?" Stewart said. "You're potentially firing thousands of people on the same day. And it's not like you put an ad on Craigslist and have people apply by Thursday."

Democratic members of the House Intelligence Committee say they're confident that the vaccination mandate will not cause a problem for the intelligence community. Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colo., said the agencies were doing "quite well" and that getting vaccinated was a sign of an employee's readiness.

"If somebody is not willing to do what's necessary to protect their own health and the health of their unit, that actually calls into question their ability to effectively do the job," Crow said in an interview.

Stewart, a former Air Force pilot, has been vaccinated but said he opposes mandates as intrusive and counterproductive.

"If you say, 'You have to do this and we won't consider any exceptions to that,' that's where you get people to dig in their heels," he said.

Rep. Darin LaHood, R-Ill., echoed Stewart's concerns in a hearing last week and told agency leaders that the question of unvaccinated employees "affects all of you and us globally."