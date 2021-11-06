EDITORIAL: Overheard

Also on Tuesday this past week, the speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives lectured reporters because they haven't been selling the two spending plans she's trying to push through for her party and her president.

When a reporter asked Nancy Pelosi if she needed to do a better job at messaging, the speaker replied:

"Well, I think you all could do a better job at selling it, to be very frank with you," she said, as she looked around at the press. "Because every time I come here, I go through the list" of what's in the bills.

We're not taking the comment out of context. You can look it up.

Madam Speaker must be spending too much time with the Washington press corps. For the job of the media might be to explain bills, but not to sell them. That's a matter for PR, not reporters. Or maybe she's mixing up her news media with the opinion media, which, being in Washington, probably isn't hard to do.

To top off her briefing, Nancy Pelosi said the people of the United States like the bills, but they might not know that they like the bills:

"Whether they know it or not, they overwhelmingly support it."

Put that on the Mount Rushmore of boneheaded comments by this speaker. Along with "pass the bill so you can find out what's in it." And thanking George Floyd for "sacrificing your life for justice."

Next year's congressional elections can't get here fast enough.