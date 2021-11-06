EIGHT MAN

EPISCOPAL COLLEGIATE 50, SUBIACO ACADEMY 14

Lance Viscioni-Wilson rushed just 2 times but ran for 175 yards and scored 2 touchdowns as Episcopal Collegiate (8-2) capped its second consecutive 3A championship by routing Subiaco Academy (6-3) in the final.

Viscioni-Wilson also had 3 catches for 73 yards and 1 touchdown for the Wildcats, who beat the Trojans 54-48 in last year's title game before blowing them out in the rematch.

Wesley Wright ran 11 times for 114 yards and scored 3 times, while Stephen Munson carried 4 times for 110 yards and 1 touchdown. He also completed 4 of 5 passes for 101 yards and 1 score.

Porter Herron added 14 tackles for Episcopal Collegiate.