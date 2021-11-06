Ex-Henderson State professor sentenced for making meth at school

A former Henderson State University professor was sentenced Friday for his role in making methamphetamine in an on-campus laboratory in 2019.

Bradley Rowland, 42, of Arkadelphia pleaded guilty to manufacturing meth and phenylacetone — a controlled substance often used to cook meth — and using drug paraphernalia to do so, according to a news release from Clark County prosecutor Dan Turner.

Rowland and another former professor, Terry Bateman, 47, were charged with making meth after a chemical spill Oct. 7, 2019, led to discovery of their lab.

Rowland was sentenced to 120 days in prison and 72 months of probation, as well as 200 hours of community service, and substance-abuse treatment and counseling. He must also pay for damage caused by the chemical spill, put down an initial payment of $10,000 and another $25,000 within 30 days.

Henderson State University officials reviewed and approved the plea deal conditions.

Bateman was acquitted by a jury Oct. 27. Rowland testified against him.

Turner apologized for “the negative impact this entire matter has had” on the university, its board of trustees, staff and students.