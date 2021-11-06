The nation in brief: Fired water-case worker to get $300,000

Fired water-case worker to get $300,000

DETROIT -- Michigan said Friday that it has agreed to pay $300,000 to settle wrongful discharge claims by the only employee who was fired as a result of lead-contaminated water in Flint.

The deal with Liane Shekter Smith, who was head of the state's drinking water division, came weeks after an arbitrator said she was wrongly fired in 2016 by officials who were likely looking for a "public scapegoat" in one of the worst environmental disasters in U.S. history.

The state this week faced a deadline to appeal the order through the civil service system as well as an award of $191,880 in back pay and other compensation. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's administration instead paid 56% more to Smith to close the case.

Asked why the state is paying more, Hugh McDiarmid Jr., spokesman for the Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy, said there was no guarantee that the arbitrator's figure would hold during an appeal. Smith had been seeking more than $900,000 in lost compensation.

In 2014-15, Flint's water was drawn from the Flint River, a money-saving decision that was made by state-appointed managers who were running the ailing city. However, the highly corrosive water wasn't properly treated before it flowed to roughly 100,000 residents, eroding protective coatings inside the aging pipes. As a result, lead was released from those pipes.

While one official called the problem the result of a "failure of leadership," during an arbitration hearing, arbitrator Sheldon Stark found a "plausible conclusion that political considerations were at play" in the firing, especially when others with a direct role in Flint were not terminated.

After her firing, Smith was charged with misconduct in office and neglect of duty. She was also put on notice that an involuntary manslaughter case would be pursued because bacteria in the water were linked to a fatal outbreak of Legionnaires' disease.

But charges were dropped in 2019 in exchange for a no-contest plea to an obscure misdemeanor. The case was erased after a year, under a deal with special prosecutor Todd Flood.

Girl shot after exiting bus recovering

LAFAYETTE, La. -- A girl was shot after getting off a school bus in Louisiana and is in stable condition after surgery, her family says.

The 9-year-old was wounded Tuesday as she entered her apartment in Lafayette after school, her grandmother, Anna Bob, told KLFY-TV. A bullet hit her liver and caused her lung to collapse.

Two people were arguing in the area when one of them pulled a gun and started firing, according to Lafayette police.

"I'm numb, confused, not understanding why this could happened during the day with kids getting off the bus," Bob said.

No other injuries were reported, and no arrests have been made.

Katherine Bob and Bryson Broussard told KATC-TV that their daughter was in pain and tired but was making steps toward recovery.

"My baby was innocent, walking in the house, not knowing, ready to tell us about her day," the girl's mother said. "Life is short, and life is precious."

8 officers cleared in '18 fatal shooting

AUSTIN, Texas -- A grand jury Friday cleared eight Austin police officers in the 2018 fatal shooting of a gunman they were pursuing.

The Travis County grand jury declined indictments against the officers who opened fire on Aquantis Griffin, 21, behind an East Sixth Street nightclub.

In the early hours of Aug. 18, 2018, officers were sent to a chaotic scene outside a nightclub where several fights had broken out and gunfire was reported, according to a statement from the Travis County district attorney's office.

The gunfire drew several officers to an alley behind the club, where they saw Griffin running toward them, handgun in hand.

After Griffin disregarded commands to drop the gun, the eight officers opened fire, fatally wounding the man.

Hospital puts student loans in hiring mix

GULFPORT, Miss. -- A Mississippi hospital looking to hire more nurses amid a nationwide nursing shortage is now offering to help pay off student loans of new hires.

The Sun-Herald reported that Memorial Hospital in Gulfport is offering to repay loans up to $20,000 for inpatient nurses and registered nurses who work in long-term-care facilities and sign a two-year contract. This is on top of incentives the hospital is already offering such as seasonal pay, more money per hour and tuition reimbursement.

"As the preeminent health-care system for the Mississippi Gulf Coast, Memorial realizes that in order to recruit, retain and develop top talent, our health system must offer a competitive total rewards package in order to maintain our standing as the best in the region," Memorial Vice President of Human Resources Myron McCoo told the newspaper in a statement.

McCoo said the hospital came up with the idea of the loan repayment after talking with nurses who had worked through the pandemic and were carrying student debt.