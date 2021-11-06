Fite seeks reelection in Crawford County

VAN BUREN -- Rep. Charlene Fite, R-Van Buren, is running for a sixth term in the state House, she announced late Wednesday.

Fite serves as chairwoman of the House Committee on Aging, Children and Youth, Military and Legislative Affairs. She also serves on the Education Committee, the Energy Committee, and is a member of Legislative Council, a body of lawmakers that oversees state government between legislative sessions.

No female member of the House ranks higher in seniority than Fite, House records show. Length of time serving in the House grants seniority, with senior members getting first pick of their committee assignments.

Fite serves House District 80, which stretches as far north as Tontitown in western Washington County. Proposed new legislative district boundaries would put most of her Washington County constituency into a new House district. Proposed House District 24, which Fite is running for, is in western and southern Crawford County with a smaller portion of Washington County.

Fite's legislative priorities include improving the foster care system, helping survivors of domestic violence, increasing public safety, making life better for people with disabilities and making the state more friendly for members of the U.S. armed forces, she said in a statement. She is a former court appointed special advocate, representing the interest of children in court cases.

The state Board of Apportionment redraws legislative district boundaries every 10 years, after each U.S. Census. The board consists of the sitting governor, attorney general and secretary of state. The board set its next meeting for Nov. 29 to consider final approval of the maps after a 30-day public comment period. The board unveiled the proposed map Oct. 29.

House members run for two-year terms. Their base salary is $39,399 a year, not including per diem and expenses.