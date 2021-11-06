Editor's note: This letter was originally published 15 years ago today.

Oil firms set prices

Isn't it wonderful that the price of gas is coming down to a point where we can almost afford it? Maybe now I can start paying off some of my bills.

People were starting to say that George W. Bush was driving down the price of gas to help the Republican Party in the November election. That is ridiculous. Even the president of the United States doesn't have that much power. The price of gas is determined by supply and demand, and he doesn't have control over either one.

On the other hand, the oil companies do have control over the supply, and they set the price. Why would the oil companies want to help the Republican Party? It couldn't be because their profits are so high that they can't stuff any more money in their pockets. It couldn't be that they are afraid that if the Democrats win, they might lose their cozy relationship with George W. Bush and Dick Cheney. They might lose all the special little favors that the Republicans bestow on their friends. Nah, that's crazy. Just think, a bunch of oil companies getting together to help out their buddy George, a rich oilman from Texas, and their buddy Dick, a rich oilman from Wyoming. That's ridiculous. That would never happen in America.

DAVE TAYLOR

Bentonville