FORDYCE 42, BEARDEN 8

FORDYCE -- Jacobie Walker returned the opening kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown and Fordyce (7-3, 4-0 2A-8) kept rolling from there, scoring 35 unanswered points in the first quarter on the way to a win over Bearden (0-10, 0-4).

The quarter was marked by big plays on special teams and defense. Soon after Walker's touchdown, Dominic Hammond took a punt return 45 yards for a score. Trey Merritt then scored on a 10-yard fumble return.

Merritt closed the quarter with a pair of touchdown passes, connecting with Walker and Hammond.

Brenton Sledge later had a 25-yard touchdown run for the Redbugs.