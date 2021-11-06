France, Britain fishing spat leaving some anglers adrift

GRANVILLE, France -- Soon-to-be father Hermann Outrequin felt optimistic in 2019 when he gave up his fishing company job of 16 years to go independent. The Normandy fisherman wanted a fresh start to have time for his newborn son.

But now a political spat over fishing rights between Paris and London has thrown cold water on his plans.

Staring out across the cold English Channel from the Granville coastline into the predawn darkness, Outrequin says he regrets that decision and worries for his future.

The 43-year-old has just been denied yet another permit to fish in United Kingdom waters -- which account for one-third of his regular fishing grounds and include some of the richest.

"So, I don't have a license. I don't have the right anymore. The English have turned their backs on us," he said.

The all-important U.K. licenses are at the center of the dispute after Britain's split with the European Union earlier this year.

Before Brexit, French fishermen could fish deep inside British waters. Now, they need to be granted a special license from the British government or the self-governing British Crown dependencies of Jersey and Guernsey to fish in certain areas.

Paris says many vessels have been denied permits for waters where they have long sailed. Britain contends that it has granted 98% of applications from EU vessels -- and now the dispute concerns just a few dozen French boats with insufficient paperwork.

"I'm not asking for the moon," Outrequin said, zipped up in a thermal jacket as he prepared to go out to trawl for scallops.

France has threatened to bar British boats from some of its ports and tighten checks on vessels and trucks carrying British goods if more French vessels aren't licensed to fish in U.K. waters soon. Paris has also suggested it might restrict energy supplies to the Channel Islands, which are heavily dependent on French electricity.

Outrequin's was a regular story of a father-to-be. The secure fishing job he had held since 2003 at Abeilles International required him to be away for long periods.

He and his wife Marielis decided that he would need to be back in the evenings to help with his newborn son Paul. So, he gave up the protection of the job with the industry giant in 2019 to buy his own boat called the Santa Clara and go it alone.

But new paperwork needed for the post-Brexit seascape foiled those plans. He now regrets making that decision.

Outrequin said that the Channel Islands authorities which grant licenses in his fishing area now require fishermen to show they have fished for a minimum of 11 days each year in their waters between 2017-20.

But since Outrequin's company did not exist for half of that period, he cannot possibly qualify.