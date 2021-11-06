Gentry Main Street revitalization discussed at Oct. 26 meeting

GENTRY -- Just over a dozen area residents and business and property owners attended an informational meeting sponsored by the Gentry Chamber of Commerce to learn of and discuss plans to renovate and revitalize Gentry's Main Street.

Using funding provided by Gentry's United Way, a study was done and conceptual drawings were prepared by McClelland Consulting Engineers to give residents and business owners ideas of what could be done to improve Gentry's Main Street district to draw in businesses and people.

Among suggestions were tree planters, angle parking on one side of the street, and a narrowing of the drivable roadway to improve appearances and slow traffic so that people can see the businesses and make it more pleasant for walking and shopping at local businesses.

Conceptual drawings were posted around the McKee Community Room, showing the current Main Street and ways it could be changed to include tree planters, improved sidewalks, angle parking and other parking areas.

Janie Parks, director of the Gentry Chamber of Commerce, and Kevin Johnston, Gentry's mayor, explained the suggestions and listened to comments and suggestions from those in attendance.

"We're trying to give you ideas of what could be done if you are interested," Parks said. She also asked those in attendance what they would need to make this happen, with "time and money" being the response.

Part of the purpose of the meeting is to develop plans for the revitalization of Main Street which can be used to seek grant funding to get started on the work. While grant funding probably can't be used to renovate buildings, she said it might be possible to use it for improving storefronts on Main Street and providing canopies, sidewalks and seating areas along the street to make the area more appealing to residents and visitors.

Parks said new sidewalks and drainage would probably be a starting point, and Johnston said it might be that work could begin at the location where there are the most business and property owners who are interested in seeing the improvements.

A suggestion made by Johnston was to improve alleyways and parking in the rear of Main Street businesses to allow those riding bicycles or driving golf carts to access Main Street businesses.

Under the current city code, riding bicycles on the Main Street sidewalks is not permitted, and state law does not allow golf carts to be driven on state highways, which includes much of Gentry's Main Street.

Mark Smithson, Gentry's building inspector and code enforcement officer, said he would like to see it possible to block off Gentry's Main Street at each end to hold Saturday night street dances and other special events.

Parks said there are currently 51 business locations and storefronts on Main Street between Arkansas 59 and First Baptist Church, with only one of those for sale. She said there are businesses wanting a location on Main Street and she is hoping that owners of some of the buildings which do not currently house businesses might consider selling.

This was the second such informational meeting, and those who would like to obtain more information or to make comments or suggestions are encouraged to contact Janie Parks at the Gentry Chamber of Commerce office, 212 E. Main St., or by phone at 479-736-2358.