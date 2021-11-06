Gravette council passes along water-rate rise

GRAVETTE -- The Gravette City Council approved an ordinance Oct. 28 passing along a rate increase from the Benton/Washington Regional Public Water Authority to Gravette customers.

The increase will be 36 cents for each 1,000 gallons of water used by Gravette customers.

A second ordinance was passed reaffirming solid waste pickup rates for the city with the current provider, Republic Services.

A third ordinance approving rezoning 4.88 acres off North Mount Pleasant Access Road owned by Mary Alice Becker and Bruce E. Becker from A-1 agricultural to C-2 commercial also received approval.

The council also discussed the Birmingham water project. One area in the alley between Atlanta Street and Birmingham Street S.E. has a small shed/garage, which was built more than halfway inside the city's right of way and is over the existing water line. A section of the building will have to be demolished in order to replace the line.

The owner has asked to be compensated for the structure, but city attorney David Bailey said he could find no legal precedent for such compensation and he feels the city is not required to reimburse the owner. He suggested instead offering to help the owner move the building or to demolish the entire structure and help with cleaning and removal of debris. Council members voted to table the issue until the November meeting and approach the owner with one of these proposals in the meantime.

The council passed a resolution declaring as surplus a Canon Teleprint 250 printer and Canon Microfilm Scanner 400 and authorizing the mayor to exchange, sell or otherwise dispose of the property.

Council members also passed a resolution approving adjustments to the 2021 budget.

A large-scale development project by Lykins Gravette Storage on Arkansas 59 was tabled because a clerical error in the legal description on the deed has not yet been corrected.

In other business, council members voted to authorize Mayor Kurt Maddox to negotiate a lease with Northwest Arkansas Hospitals LLC for medical office space at the Gravette fire station. The lease will be for one year with monthly payments of $1,200.

Council members also approved entering into a preliminary engineering agreement with Burns McDonnell Engineering for moving existing water mains and fixtures along Arkansas 59 south of the city limits in order to extend the highway rights of way. This is to facilitate the Arkansas Department of Transportation project to add a passing lane, starting just north of Hodge Road and extending south approximately 6,400 feet. The $46,100 cost of moving the lines will be paid by the city but will be reimbursed by the state upon completion of the project.

The council denied a variance approving the location of an accessory structure at 906 Almond St. S.W., which was requested by Gairy Osburn.