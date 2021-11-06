Greenbrier dominates, downs Vilonia

GREENBRIER -- If Randy Tribble had been told this week that his Greenbrier team would hold Vilonia -- which has averaged more than 40 points per game this season -- to just a touchdown in a half, he would've thought it was a joke.

"We haven't played a team that passes as much as them this year," Tribble said. "My defensive coaches just had a great plan and the kids ... they had a great week of prepping. We had a great plan and knew what we had to do to execute it."

Greenbrier not only held the Eagles to seven points in the first half Friday, but it held them to their lowest point total of the season in a 45-22 win at a packed Don Jones Stadium in Greenbrier, clinching its first outright 5A-West Conference title since 2012.

Greenbrier (10-0, 7-0) finished with 493 total yards and did so with balance, rushing for 260 of its yards and throwing for another 233. Perhaps more notable, it held Vilonia (9-1, 6-1) to 242 yards, the Eagles' lowest single-game total this season.

Panthers quarterback Cooper Wilcox made an impact in both the passing and rushing attack, finishing with 214 yards on 17-of-27 passing and 3 touchdowns, as well as rushing for 72 yards on 21 carries and another score.

Running back Nick Huett also rushed for 177 yards on 26 carries and 3 touchdowns.

"He's just so powerful and physical," Tribble said in reference to Huett. "He's going to dish out physical punishment, even when he's running the ball. I kind of thought this would be a night where we would use him a lot, and it worked out that way."

Huett, who came into the game second on the team in rushing yards only to Wilcox, had his second largest rushing total of the season against Vilonia. His largest came a week ago when he rushed for 123 yards against Alma.

The Panthers were also able to come up big on special teams and defense.

Greenbrier took advantage of Vilonia mistakes on special teams to generate the only two turnovers of the game, as well as two scores, off muffed kicks.

The first came with 6:40 left in the second quarter, when Jamison Hinsley muffed a Huett punt that was recovered by Greenbrier's Dawson Spencer. It gave the Panthers the ball at the Vilonia 35 and, four plays later, a 9-yard touchdown run from sophomore Elijah Weaver.

In the third quarter, after going up 31-7, Greenbrier kicked to Kannon Bartlett, who muffed the kick, and it was recovered by Matthew Barnard at the 5. The Panthers scored two plays later.

Defensively, the Panthers did what they planned all week -- shut down Vilonia's passing attack and quarterback Austin Myers.

Myers, who entered with the second-most passing yards in the state, finished 13 of 30 for 146 yards and a touchdown. The yardage total and completion percentage both marked single-game lows for him this season.

Vilonia Coach Todd Langrell said despite his confidence in Myers he needed to rely on his rushing attack in the loss. The Eagles, who average 131.1 rushing yards per game, turned in their third rushing performance of fewer than 100 yards this season.