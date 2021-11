HARDING ACADEMY 45, SALEM 0

SEARCY -- The Harding Academy Wildcats (9-2, 6-0 3A-2) stayed undefeated in conference play by completely shutting down the Salem Greyhounds (5-4, 1-4).

The Wildcats jumped out to an early 14-0 lead in the first quarter and continued to dominate as Andrew Miller scored a rushing touchdown in the second quarter and two more in the third quarter.