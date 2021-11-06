Happy birthday (Nov. 6): No stranger to making other people money, it will be so satisfying to finally thrive in a mission of your own making. Everyone will be better off because you pursue your dream. Your personal life goes in a wonderfully uncomplicated direction. It will be a joy to experience commitments kept and plans executed.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): There are some obstacles that must be painstakingly climbed, but today's can be vaulted over, provided you have a running start and a tall, strong lever and the faith it takes to fling yourself.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You have talent, though you're well aware of the other necessary ingredients that count much more, such as intent, persistence, the ability to prioritize well and the discipline to follow through.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Because you're involved and enthralled with what you've said yes to, you'll say no about a dozen times. It's the only way to stay focused, protect what you have and keep on track. "No" doesn't mean "never."

CANCER (June 22-July 22): What you do, you do well and will be appreciated and paid accordingly. Handle the financial end of things and other parts fall into place. Review the past budget to consider what worked and what didn't.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You're in demand. Those who want your attention will watch carefully to see where said attention is currently going. You have real potential to make someone jealous if you're not careful.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): The "what if" chain is likely to visit your thoughts today. You have the power to slant this in a positive direction. If it's not working out that way and you need reinforcements, invite "what if's" mortal enemy, "so what!"

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Mostly, you'll be wise to go with the flow. But stay alert the whole time because you'll hit shallows in which you can easily get off the raft and walk to a taxi where you can name your own destination.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): The high-quality work you turn out won't happen by accident. You'll make good on your intention to exceed expectations, hit the highest standards of excellence and then celebrate your success.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Write with a pen — diary entries, cards, affirmations, are all very lucky for you. Handwritten notes come straight from your heart. Texts aren't the same. Your pen has some kind of magic in it.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Life will get suddenly simple. You'll recognize what's relevant to your life and what's not. You'll know what you can safely discard and what you cherish. You'll do what's right for you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): People are at ease around you now. Your welcoming smile has something to do with it. Your warmth can be felt from a distance, and even people down the block are a little happier because of it.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You're in for some friendly competition. This one is not a zero-sum game, and yet there will be a clear winner, which, as nice as you are, you still prefer will be you.

DASH OF LUNAR COURAGE

Nobody likes to do things they are not good at, yet almost everybody must. We are not born knowing things. A refusal to be terrible at something is a refusal to learn. The Sagittarius sun offers a dash of daring for those willing to try something new and agrees to double down on that courage if we don’t expect ourselves to be good at it right away.

COSMIC QUESTION

Q: “This is creepy. I have gotten three tarot readings over the course of three days, and each one prominently featured the Death card. I’m only 35, and I’m not sick, so my mind is racing to some kind of accident or murder situation, and it’s got me really stressed out. Am I going to die?”

A: Most likely. Though, very probably, this will occur after you’ve lived your long life. The Death card is an indication of an ending, not the ending, so you can stop worrying about your imminent demise. Look closely at that creepy card. There’s the grim reaper, boney fingers around his scythe while a death-white, thorny-stemmed rose opens its petals to the blood red sun. Wait — what a pretty rose. And the sky looks warm with hope, free birds dotting the horizon… Is this a sunrise or a sunset? The fertile flower and fauna suggest that as much as death is inevitable, life is equally inevitable. The circle is unbroken. My interpretation of this persistent card showing up in your reading is that something will occur to inspire you to reinvent yourself — to change your life, to live a new incarnation of yourself, to create something fresh and different.

CELEBRITY PROFILES

Back by popular demand, Scorpio Emma Stone is already in pre-production for the sequel to “Cruella,” the live-action comedy starring the infamous villainess of Disney’s “101 Dalmatians”. Stone was born when the sun, Mercury and Pluto were all in Scorpio, lending magnetism and mystique that fascinate on the big screen. Moon and Venus in Libra suggest a collaborative spirit and romantic heart.