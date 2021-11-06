HOW WE SEE IT: Predicting Mississippi State at Arkansas

Clay Henry, Hawgs Illustrated

Eric Musselman's constant refrain is energy, enthusiasm and effort. That's the right recipe to get Sam Pittman's team bowl eligible. A week off restores a bounce to the Hogs' step and sets them up for a highly competitive matchup with the Bulldogs. Arkansas, 28-27

Dudley E. Dawson, Hawgs Illustrated

Not sure there is a lot of difference in these two teams, but a home crowd, a bye week and a Cam Little field goal gets the Razorbacks bowl eligible. Arkansas, 34-31

Matt Jones, Whole Hog Sports

Both teams should be able to do damage offensively through the air. I like Arkansas' chances as a rested home team against one playing its sixth straight in the SEC. Arkansas, 41-35

Scottie Bordelon, Whole Hog Sports

While the Hogs were resting, State was having to battle a tough, improved Kentucky team. That has to benefit the Razorbacks. It will be interesting to see the adjustments from last year when the Hogs dropped eight in coverage to slow the Air Raid. The Hogs feed off of a fun home crowd and grab a big victory. Arkansas, 31-24

Bart Pohlman, Sport & Story

Last year, Arkansas beat Mississippi State to snap a long SEC losing streak. This time around, it's strength vs. strength -- the Hogs' rushing attack vs. a stout State run defense. KJ Jefferson gets it done through the air to start a new SEC winning streak. Arkansas, 34-28

Tommy Craft, ESPN Arkansas

If the Hogs are going to have a November to Remember, it must include a win over MSU. Time for the Razorback defense to remember how they played in September. Arkansas, 38-24

Tye Richardson, ESPN Arkansas

UAPB didn't offer much resistence. Mike Leach's Bulldogs will be much tougher, but not enough to get past the Hogs. KJ Jefferson has a big day. Arkansas, 45-31