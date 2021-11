HOXIE 49, WALNUT RIDGE 0

HOXIE -- Seth Brooks scored four times for Hoxie (10-0, 7-0 3A-3) in a victory over Walnut Ridge (4-6, 3-4).

Brooks ran for 38 yards and two touchdowns, caught a 22-yard touchdown pass and scored on a 50-yard interception return.

Kayden Glenn was also a two-way threat. He had a 57-yard interception return for a score and also caught four passes for 117 yards and a touchdown.

Cade Forrester rushed for 68 yards and a touchdown, and he completed 8 of 12 passes for 154 yards and 2 touchdowns.