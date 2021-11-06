• Jonathan Johnson, 28, who spent weeks battling covid-19 at a hospital in Council Bluffs, Iowa, said that "after coming off the ventilator, you view a lot of things differently in life," explaining his decision to marry his fiancee, 28-year-old Mariah Copeland, while still in his intensive care unit bed.

• Austin McDaniel, a spokesman for Alaska State Police, said a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter dropped in supplies and medicine before rescuing seven hunters who had been iced in for a week at a remote fish camp cabin east of the Yukon River community of Emmonak in western Alaska.

• Bartholomew, 81, the ecumenical patriarch and spiritual leader of Eastern Orthodox Christians, was released from a New York hospital after getting a stent installed to open a clogged coronary artery and is expected to fly home to Istanbul, Turkey, on Sunday.

• Mary Flanagan, a professor at Dartmouth College in Hanover, N.H., said she celebrated her childhood experience of "maniacally" playing Atari 2600 video games by building a working 9-foot-tall game joystick out of wood, rubber and steel that has been designated by Guinness World Records 2022 as the world's largest and takes at least two people to operate.

• Stanley Szeliga, 54, faces a murder charge in the shooting of Abigail "Abby" Saldana, a 22-year-old stripper at a club in Fort Worth, whose body was found in her bullet-riddled car just days after she had written on social media that someone had attached a tracking device to her vehicle, police said.

• Dave Darling, police chief of Catskill, N.Y., called it a "horrible" situation after a man was hospitalized in grave condition with severe burns because officers deployed a stun gun inside a police station to subdue the suspect who had just doused himself with alcohol-based hand sanitizer, causing him to burst into flames.