Kicking game, 'D' help turn the tide

CABOT -- North Little Rock rode special teams and defense to secure a No. 3 playoff seed.

Senior safety Davian Vayson's 55-yard interception return for a touchdown with 1:01 remaining in the game sealed North Little Rock's 41-26 7A-Central victory over Cabot in the regular-season finale on a chilly Friday night at Panther Stadium.

North Little Rock (8-2, 5-2 7A-Central) will host Fort Smith Southside, the 7A-West's No. 6 seed, in a first-round playoff game next week. Cabot (7-3, 4-3), the 7A-Central's No. 4 seed, will host Springdale Har-Ber, the 7A-West's No. 5 seed, in a first-round playoff game.

Vayson's interception, which came with North Little Rock leading 34-26, was the fourth for the Charging Wildcats and the second returned for a touchdown. North Little Rock also blocked an extra-point attempt in the first half and broke a 20-20 halftime with a short touchdown drive set up by a blocked punt early in the third quarter.

"It was huge," North Little Rock Coach Randy Sandefur said of the special teams play. "Boy, they were. They were a lot better. Our defense stood up and got a couple of balls. Our defense was just outstanding."

North Little Rock junior quarterback Malachi Gober completed 21 of 35 passes for 172 yards and 1 touchdown (31 yards) and ran for a 1-yard touchdown. Sophomore tailback Javonte Harris rushed 17 times for 80 yards and 2 touchdowns (5 and 33 yards). The 5-yard touchdown run gave North Little Rock the lead for good, 27-20, with 10:08 remaining in the third quarter.

The four-play, 25-yard drive came after senior Josh Theower blocked a punt on Cabot's first series of the second half.

North Little Rock senior linebacker Tavion Akins had broken a 13-13 tie by returning an interception 55 yards for a touchdown with four minutes remaining in the first half. Leading 7-0, North Little Rock senior Jaylen Pettus blocked an extra-point attempt following a 1-yard touchdown run by Cabot standout senior utility back Braden Jay with three minutes left in the first quarter.

"Blocked punt, blocked PAT," Panthers Coach Scott Reed said. "We didn't do a good job in kickoff return, which we have all year. We didn't do a good job in kickoff coverage, which we have all year. No excuse for that. We were not good in special teams and then we gave them two defensive touchdowns. And give North Little Rock credit -- they played really well. Those mistakes are really uncharacteristic of us."

Cabot senior tailback Mason Bell ran 11 times for 92 yards and 1 touchdown (73 yards) and caught a 37-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Grant Freeman. Both touchdowns came in the first half.

Jay, in spot duty at safety, had an interception and caught a 22-yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback Abe Owen with 50 seconds remaining in the third quarter to pull the Panthers within 27-26. The extra-point attempt was wide.

The Charging Wildcats extended their lead to 34-26 following Harris' 33-yard touchdown run with 5:24 remaining in the game.

Sandefur, a longtime North Little Rock assistant promoted in the offseason, is trying to lead the Charging Wildcats to their sixth consecutive Class 7A final.

"We've got the blueprint to get there," Sandefur said. "We're just going to have to play hard and catch some breaks here and there. This team will never lose a game because they don't play hard."

North Little Rock has beaten Cabot eight consecutive times.