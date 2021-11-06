Must find own path

I am taken to the Simon and Garfunkel song "The Sound of Silence." The inability of people to communicate with each other.

"Hello darkness, my old friend ..." no one to talk to but the dark. "Talking without speaking ..." the superficial nature of our personal interactions. "People writing songs that voices never share ..." a commentary on people with thoughts and feelings but unable to convey them for fear of rejection or humiliation. "People bowed and prayed to the neon god they made ..." bowing to artificial examples of the things that can't be accomplished individually, or worse, to those who promise those things with no ability to deliver them.

We must as individuals find our own voice, our own path and stop relying on others to define them for us lest we worship the neon god we made.

CHRIS BAKER

Little Rock

We should do this too

The French got it right. Before we departed on recent trip to France, we were advised to apply for a French Health Pass. We uploaded our passport and vaccination card and in short order were sent a QR code to our phone. This allowed us to easily enter buildings and restaurants by simply scanning our phone.

Maybe we should consider something similar here.

MICHAEL McKINNEY

Little Rock

Effective demagogues

Roy Davis of Roland asks why there have been more covid deaths in 2021 than in 2020. I would say that there was a markedly different attitude toward covid in 2020. Many businesses were closed. Schools were virtual. Mask-wearing and social distancing were generally accepted.

Compare that to 2021. Mask-wearing is discouraged, sometimes with hostility and violence. Social distancing is a thing of the past. Most schools and businesses have reopened. There is now a vaccine that can prevent most covid deaths but there is another new dynamic to contend with. We now have a pro-death cult that encourages people to not wear masks and not get vaccinated. In a logical world, this would be seen as total nuthouse nonsense. Who would pay any attention to anyone who encourages people to get sick and die? Two of the leaders of this cult, Ron DeSantis and Greg Abbott, are not only providing this encouragement, they have been very successful in gaining followers.

In Florida and Texas, 2021 covid deaths were up 55 percent over 2020. Wow. That's some pretty effective demagoguery. For some reason, though, that governor up there in New York took a different approach and had a different result. He encouraged mask-wearing and vaccinations. Covid deaths in New York were 50 percent lower in 2021 compared to 2020.

In contrast to Florida and Texas, Arkansas lacks the type of leader that makes a death cult truly effective. Instead, the state has had to rely on the state Legislature to encourage Arkansans to get sick and die. The difference is that Arkansas covid deaths were only up about 26 percent in 2021.

When it comes to getting people to drink the Kool-Aid, what kind of leader do you suppose the next governor of Arkansas will be?

MICHAEL FOX

Conway