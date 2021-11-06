Lexicon celebrates longtime workers

Ralph and Christin Pritchard visited Little Rock this week and were part of a dinner Thursday evening at the Capital Hotel honoring employees who have served 20 years or more at Lexicon Inc. The couple will return home to Indiana with great memories and something even better – $10,000, courtesy of the company.

On Friday, Lexicon President and Chief Executive Officer Patrick Schueck led a company cookout at headquarters at the Port of Little Rock to celebrate the careers of 40 employees who have served two decades, and the company handed out a $10,000 check – all taxes paid – to each one.

"This is a really nice feeling, and it brings back a lot of great memories of being part of a company that really looked out for me when I needed it," said Ralph Pritchard, a site manager at the company's Columbia City, Ind., facility.

Pritchard said he would pay some bills and gift the money to his wife, Christin.

"We'll probably just tuck it away for a rainy day," she said.

The career-building incentive is part of a program started in 2002 by Schueck's father, Tom, who founded the company more than 50 years ago as Schueck Steel. Since the program began, more than 150 employees have been recognized for 20 years or more of service, and the company has contributed about $2.5 million to the effort.

"Dad believed in longevity," Schueck told about 400 employees gathered for Friday's celebration. "He believed companies were run better and more stable when employees stayed longer."

Lexicon's Chief Administrative Officer Brian Rutherford used his $10,000 award to take his wife on a trip to Israel to celebrate the couple's 30th wedding anniversary.

"That was a lifetime trip for us," Rutherford said Friday.

Employees who are part of the 20-year team share a unique bond, Rutherford said.

"We view it as a club and when you're part of that 20-year program, it's very special," he said. "It's something employees look forward to when they start with the company."

Jennifer Holifield, office manager at the company's Blytheville site, and her husband also used the gift for a trip.

"We went to Las Vegas, and we just had a blast," she said. "We also bought all of our kids a nice little present."

Ralph Pritchard applauded the company for its support.

"It's a really nice feeling to be a part of this 20-year club," he said. "It's just a real honor."

Lexicon revived the celebration after postponing last year because of the pandemic outbreak. Though they were recognized at Friday's event, Holifield and Rutherford received their checks last year.

During the barbecue lunch, Lexicon's leaders handed out checks to individuals in its corporate division and employees at other operating companies such as Custom Metals, Lexicon Energy Services, Lexicon Industrial Constructors, Prospect Steel and Steel Fabricators of Monroe.

Along with checks, the career employees received trophies created from steel I-beams to recognizing the company's legacy business.

Lexicon operates in 27 states and has 1,670 employees, including 727 in Arkansas. Its business units provide services that include construction management, steel fabrication and installation along with golf course construction and management.