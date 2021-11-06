Life sentence given to man in Fayetteville for child rape

FAYETTEVILLE -- A man was sentenced to life in prison Friday after being convicted of rape in Washington County Circuit Court.

Philip Matthew Wallace, 39, of 849 Lola Lane was convicted of one count of rape by a jury.

"We thank the jury for their just and appropriate verdict and sentence of life in prison," said Denis Dean, deputy prosecuting attorney. "It is abhorrent to sexually abuse a 2-year-old child who doesn't even understand what is happening. The jurors sent a message today that they will protect our community and hold offenders accountable for this behavior in the most severe way under the law."

According to police records, in September 2018 a roommate of Wallace left his phone on record at the residence while he was at work because he feared Wallace and others were plotting to kick him out of the house. The roommate wanted to hear whether any plans were being made. What he recorded instead was a sex act between Wallace and a minor child, according to police.