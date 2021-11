LITTLE ROCK PARKVIEW 34, MOUNTAIN HOME 10

MOUNTAIN HOME -- Jaylon White completed 9 of 13 passes 170 yards and 3 touchdowns in the regular-season finale for Parkview (7-3, 5-2 6A-West) in its 24-point rout.

Willie Eckles caught a pair of touchdowns, and James Jointer ran for 62 yards on 13 carries for the Patriots. Omarion Robinson also ran the opening kick of the second half back 75 yards for a touchdown.

Gage Lindsey had 104 yards on 32 carries to lead Mountain Home (3-7, 2-5).