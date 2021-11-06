Suspect arrested in connection with Saturday homicide in Little Rock

A man faces a charge of first-degree murder after a shooting about 2 miles east-southeast of War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock on Saturday afternoon.

Officers with the Little Rock Police Department arrested Sedalia Robinson Jr. in connection with the homicide, according to a Twitter post late Saturday. The victim had not identified as of Saturday night.

This story has been updated. The original version is below.

10:20 p.m.: Little Rock police investigate homicide on West 10th Street

Little Rock police on Saturday were investigating a homicide about 2 miles east-southeast of War Memorial Stadium.

A 911 call came in at 1:54 p.m. Saturday, Little Rock Police Department spokesman Mark Edwards said. Officers were working at the crime scene in the 3400 block of West 10th Street, just south of Interstate 630, he said.

Police had yet to identify the victim and had not announced any arrests as of early Saturday evening.

Neighbors at the scene indicated that the shooting happened at 3411 W. 10th St., and that two men had gotten into an argument that ended with the victim’s death.