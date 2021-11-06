LIVE UPDATES: Razorbacks host Mississippi State

11:31, 1Q: Mississippi State picks up four yards on its first series. Will Rogers threw high and incomplete on third down to bring out the Bulldogs' punt team.

The Razorbacks were hit with a running into the punter penalty. Mississippi State declined it. Razorbacks ball at their 32 after the punt.

12:17, 1Q: Malik Chavis, Myles Slusher, Jayden Johnson, LaDarrius Bishop, Joe Foucha and Montaric Brown are starting in the Arkansas secondary today.

12:17, 1Q: Arkansas' first drive was marred by a couple of false start penalties then a negative play on third-and-1. The Razorbacks punt away and Mississippi State will begin its series at its 20.

13:41, 1Q: Dominique Johnson took a handoff moving right, where Dalton Wagner is playing tackle again, and picked up eight yards before officials ruled he fumbled. The play is under review. After a quick look, they rule Johnson was down prior to the ball coming loose.

14:09, 1Q: Arkansas opened the game by swinging the ball to Treylon Burks on the right side of the field. He then threw deep to De'Vion Warren, but the ball was overthrown by quite a bit. KJ Jefferson later completed a third-down pass to Warren Thompson for a first down.

Pregame

2:59 p.m. update: Arkansas won the coin toss and elected to receive the opening kickoff this afternoon. Razorbacks safety Jalen Catalon walked with the captains to the 50 with his right arm in a sling.

Mississippi State took the field to a course of boos from the east side of the stadium.

2:35 p.m. update: Offensive players not dressed out – QB Lucas Coley, RB Javion Hunt, RB Josh Oglesby, RB Donte Buckner, RB Reid Turner, TE Erin Outley, TE Nathan Johnson, TE Zach Lee, OL Cole Carson, OL Terry Wells, OL Josh Street, OL Jalen St. John, OL Ray Curry Jr., OL Dylan Rathcke, TE Collin Sutherland, WR Darin Turner and WR Chris Harris.

Defensive players not dressed out – LB Marco Avant, LB Kelin Burrle, LB JT Towers, LB Brooks Both, LB Jordan Hanna and LB McKinley Williams, DB Jalen Catalon, DB Chase Lowery, DB Zach Zimos, DB Kevin Compton, DB Jermaine Hamilton-Jordan and DB Jon Conley.

1:50 p.m. update: Good afternoon from Razorback Stadium. It is a perfect day for football. Couldn't ask for better weather.

Mississippi State players have come onto the field for stretching and exited, and now Arkansas' specialists are going through their pre-game routine. Solid ovation for kicker Cam Little, who has had a productive freshman season and just hit 50- and 52-yard field goals.

Razorbacks defensive coordinator Barry Odom is having a sideline chat with the SEC Network's Tom Hart and Cole Cubelic.