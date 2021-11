MAGNET COVE 30, POYEN 6

MALVERN -- Brett Williams rushed for a touchdown and later scored on a fumble return as Magnet Cove (6-4, 3-0 2A-5) defeated Poyen (5-4, 1-2).

The Panthers' Hayden Browning had a 45-yard interception return for a touchdown.

Colton Lowe's rushing touchdown provided the only points for Poyen. He finished with 29 carries for 123 yards and also threw for 31 yards.