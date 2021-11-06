Police beat: Man faces charges in armed robbery

Man faces charges in armed robbery

Jacksonville police on Thursday arrested a man charged in an armed robbery, according to an arrest report.

On Wednesday, the victim met with Roosevelt Hall of Lonoke, an old friend of his, the report said. Hall and his cousin -- who is not identified -- asked for money, and the person agreed to help out, as he had done at least once before, according to the report.

When the three went to the victim's home, Hall pulled a revolver and the cousin bound the victim with belts, according to the report. Hall and the other suspect stole two pistols and a set of keys, the victim told police.

[RELATED: Click here for interactive map + full coverage of crime in Little Rock » arkansasonline.com/lrcrime/]

Hall was located by the Lonoke County sheriff's office Thursday and is charged with felony aggravated robbery and false imprisonment.

Drugs, gun found in car, police say

Officers arrested a felon after seizing drugs and a gun during a traffic stop Friday in Little Rock, according to an arrest report.

Carleton Scott of Little Rock is charged with multiple felonies after officers found about 4 pounds of marijuana, 31 hydrocodone pills and a gun in a car he was in on Battery Street, the report states.

It was not immediately apparent if Scott was the driver or if the vehicle's other occupants were charged.