MANILA 13, OSCEOLA 0

The Manila Lions (8-2, 6-1 3-3A) used a strong defensive effort to blank the Osceola Seminoles (6-3, 5-2).

The Lions scored the first seven points in the third quarter and followed it up with at touchdown in the fourth.

Manila running back Peyton McQueen had 86 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries and defensive players Kurt Overton and Felipe Lozano both had interceptions.