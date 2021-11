MAYFLOWER 28, ATKINS 26

ATKINS -- Mayflower (2-9, 2-6 3A-4) hung on for its second conference victory of the year against Atkins (5-5, 3-4).

Junior quarterback Noah Gailey threw for 217 yards for the Eagles and accounted for four touchdowns.

Devin Roberts scored twice for Atkins and had 11 catches for 113 yards.