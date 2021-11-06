McGEHEE 42, SMACKOVER 0

SMACKOVER -- McGehee (10-0, 7-0 3A-6) remained unbeaten after shutting out Smackover (4-6, 2-5).

Jody Easter scored four times for McGehee, first cashing in on a 43-yard run before later finding the end zone again on a 36-yard punt return.

Easter scored 44 and 16 yards out in the third quarter for the Owls, had two other touchdowns of 40 yards or more. Sam Polite connected with Alex Toney for a 45-yard touchdown to open the game, and A.J. Jordan ran 44 yards to finish off the scoring for McGehee.