NASHVILLE 55, BAUXITE 19

NASHVILLE - The Nashville Scrappers (4-6, 2-5 7-4A) used a hot second and third quarter pull away from the Bauxite Miners (2-8, 0-7).

Nashville running back Darius Hopkins had 29 carries for 267 yards and 3 touchdowns and was followed by fellow running back Sloane Perrin who had 91 yards and a touchdown.