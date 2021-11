NETTLETON 26, WYNNE 22

WYNNE -- Cameron Scarlett had a big night for Nettleton (10-0, 7-0 5A-East) as the Raiders went on the road to close out an undefeated season.

Scarlett scored all four of the Raiders' touchdowns in the win, with three on the ground and one receiving.

For Wynne (8-2, 6-1), Cobey Davis, John Watson and Cardarian Washington all scored touchdowns.