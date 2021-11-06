100 years ago

Nov. 6, 1921

• Fire starting in the Harmon lumber yard at Sixteenth street and Railroad (west) early yesterday morning destroyed the Lipke Furniture Company's stock, and a grocery and feed warehouse, the property of the Dixie Cotton Oil Company. It required prompt and hard work by the firemen to prevent the flames from spreading to homes directly across the railroad tracks. The cause of the fire is not known, but it is believed that sparks from a passing locomotive started the blaze in the lumber yard.

50 years ago

Nov. 6, 1971

• FAYETTEVILLE -- Fire damage to the Central United Methodist Church here Thursday night was estimated to be about $40,000, Fayetteville Fire Chief Charles McWhorter said Friday. City police said no one has been arrested in connection with the fire. Chief McWhorter said plans to burn the building were elaborate. Candles had been set under window curtains, and long pew cushions were draped to the floor so that fire would spread to the pews, he said. Other cushions were placed in several areas. The twin pulpits had been thrown into the aisles and pews were overturned. He said the arsonists apparently came into the church through an unlocked door ... and speculated that someone frightened the arsonists away because all of the candles were not lit and all of the cushions were not lighted.

25 years ago

Nov. 6, 1996

• FAYETTEVILLE -- The Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company brings a cross-cultural influence to Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville on Friday. ... Nai-Ni, 36, began dance lessons when she was 4 and in her early teens entered the Chinese Culture College as a dance major, studying Peking Opera martial-art movement and female dramatic movement, which she incorporates in her present-day performances. The government's Ministry of Culture selected her to perform Chinese dance with several performing arts groups on a world tour. She also joined the Cloud Gate Theatre, the first professional modern dance troupe in Taipei, which began her career. Nai-Ni came to the States in 1982 to further her study in choreography at New York University and formed the Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company six years later.

10 years ago

Nov. 6, 2011

• CONWAY -- The Community Development Institute Central received the Friend of Arkansas Community Development Society Award during the society's recent conference at the University of Central Arkansas. The institute was recognized for its work to support the mission of the Arkansas Community Development Society. Jean Noble, ACDS president, presented the award to the Community Development Institute Central. The Community Development Institute Central, established in 1987 at the University of Central Arkansas, is a three-year training program with one week of training per year. Participants move through the program curriculum and are exposed to a comprehensive, applied approach to the field of community and economic development.