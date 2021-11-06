OTHERS SAY: Trump's attempt to withhold records is nonsensical, and the courts should reject

Donald Trump's desperate effort to withhold documents from Congress related to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot had its day in federal court Thursday. If sanity prevails, Trump's outlandish argument--that being a former president affords him perpetual executive privilege to keep those documents hidden--will be quickly rejected.

Two problems: Executive privilege is traditionally something only a sitting president can assert (and even then, it is often controversial); and the privilege is meant to apply to documents related to official presidential business. In this case, the committee is seeking documents related not to Trump's duties as president, but his role as a defeated candidate attempting to prevent the official certification of his opponent's victory.

Though it has been loosely interpreted in the past by presidents for self-serving reasons, the concept of executive privilege is, in theory, supposed to serve the public by affirming the separation of powers. How is the public possibly served by withholding from a congressional investigation any information about a former president's activities related to an uprising that cost lives and threatened many others, including a sitting vice president?

Among the issues that could (and should) sway the federal court in Washington to open the records is the fact that it was Trump's campaign apparatus, not his presidential administration, that was primarily driving the activities the committee is looking into. As The Washington Post reported this week, those activities included major campaign expenditures--personally approved by Trump himself--to maintain a "command center" at a hotel near the White House where the effort to overturn the election results was coordinated.

Republicans who wear partisan blinders will continue to scoff at the notion that the most serious domestic attack on the U.S. government since the Civil War--and the only one that involved a sitting president--must be investigated until all questions are answered. To everyone else, this should be obvious.