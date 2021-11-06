Position-by-position analysis

OFFENSE

Quarterbacks

MISSISSIPPI STATE Will Rogers (327-435-7, 2,890 yards, 19 TDs) broke the school record for single-season completions while going 36 of 39 last week in a win over Kentucky. His attempts are 29 more than second place in the FBS. His 75.2% completion rate also leads the nation. His 142.12 pass efficiency rating is 60th in the FBS. Rogers is not a dual threat, with minus-65 rushing yards, but he can scramble.

ARKANSAS KJ Jefferson (110-178-3, 1,657 yards, 15 TDs) is completing passes at a 61.8% clip and has a sparkling 5-to-1 TD-to-INT ratio. He ranks third in the SEC and 12th nationally in passing efficiency at 164.4. Jefferson is a true dual threat with 419 rushing yards that includes 74 yards in losses, and a team-high 5 TDs. Malik Hornsby (69 rushing yards) has passed sparingly (5-12-0, 46 yards) in backup duty.

ADVANTAGE Mississippi State

Running backs

MISSISSIPPI STATE The Bulldogs’ tailbacks get almost as much work in the passing game as the run game. The top two backs are 5-10, 205-pound Jo’quavious Marks (71-252, 4 TDs, 3.5 yards per carry) and 6-0, 215-pound Dillon Johnson (54-248, 3, 4.6). Johnson had 17 touches for 74 yards and 1 TD vs. the Hogs last year; Marks had 20 for 87. The duo has combined for 100 receptions for 605 yards and 2 TDs.

ARKANSAS The Razorbacks boast one of the deepest tailback units in the country, led by senior Trelon Smith (90-459, 4 TDs, 5.1 ypc), who has 31 carries for 161 yards the past 4 games. There’s a focus to get more work for Dominique Johnson (39-309, 4 TDs, 7.9 ypc), who has 11 carries of 10-plus yards. Raheim Sanders (79-434, 1, 5.5) and AJ Green (39-194, 1, 5.0) have had flashes of excellence as well.

ADVANTAGE Arkansas

Receivers/tight ends

MISSISSIPPI STATE The Bulldogs have sprayed the ball all over the field with minimal downfield shots, but that could change vs. Arkansas. Makai Polk (63 receptions, 603 yards, 6 TDs) leads the deep corps, which also features Jaden Waley (36-433, 4), Austin Williams (33-328, 1), Malik Heath (26-276, 3), Lideatrick Griffin (19-174), Jamire Calvin (18-168, 1), Christian Ford (14-160) and Rara Thomas (10-135, 2).

ARKANSAS The productivity of Treylon Burks (42-717, 7 TDs) is reflected by his four 100-yard games this season. Tyson Morris (14-236, 2) continues to be the No. 2 threat, as Warren Thompson (13-206, 2) is coming off a game with multiple drops. De’Vion Warren (10-152) and TEs Blake Kern (8-102, 1), Trey Knox (5-37, 1) and Hudson Henry (2-22) have emerged in recent games.

ADVANTAGE Mississippi State

Line

MISSISSIPPI STATE The Bulldogs start just one underclassman, but don’t have the vast experience the Razorbacks can boast. LT Charles Cross (6-5, 310) is the lone sophomore on a unit that averages 6-5, 310. Reigning SEC OL of the week C LaQuinston Sharp and RT Scott Lashley are seniors. LG Kameron Jones and RG Kwatrivous Johnson, a 6-7, 320-pounder, are juniors.

ARKANSAS The Razorbacks should be back closer to full strength with the return of RT Dalton Wagner (dislocated finger) and a week of rest for senior Ty Clary (back, shoulder). The veteran starting unit of LT Myron Cunningham (28 career starts), LG Brady Latham (18), C Ricky Stromberg (27), either Clary (39) or Beaux Limmer (12) at RG and Wagner (23) faces a tough run defense today.

ADVANTAGE Arkansas

DEFENSE

Line

MISSISSIPPI STATE The Bulldogs base out of a 3-3 front but will bring extra DBs into the box. NG Cameron Young (29 tackles, 1.5 TFL, 1 INT, 1 PBU) is hard to move at 6-3, 310. He is flanked by DT Jaden Crumedy (14, 2 TFL, 1 sack, 6 hurries, 1 PBU), also a 310-pounder, and 265-pound Randy Charlton (22, 3.5, 3, 5 hurries). NG Nathan Pickering (14, 1 sack, 2 hurries), Jack Harris (9, 1.5 TFL) and DeMonte Russell (3) also play.

ARKANSAS Pass rush specialist Tre Williams (17, 4.5 TFL, 4 sacks, 5 hurries) should be helped by healthier line mates Markell Utsey (9, 1.5 TFL, 1 PBU, 2 hurries) and John Ridgeway (26, 2.5, 1.5 sacks), the top tackler on the unit, followed by Taurean Carter (19, 1 PBU) Zach Williams (18, 3, 1.5, 1 hurry) and Eric Gregory (17, 1 PBU, 1 hurry). DEs Mataio Soli (6) and Jashaud Stewart (5) have combined for 13 career starts.

ADVANTAGE Mississippi State

Linebackers

MISSISSIPPI STATE The Bulldogs have bruisers on their second level, led by MLB Nathaniel Watson (52, 3 TFL, 2 sacks, 2 hurries), a 240-pound junior. The top SLB is Tyrus Wheat (25, 4, 3, 2, 2 PBU, 1 INT), backed by Sherman Timbs (7). Jett Johnson (59, 3.5 TFL, 2 PBU, 1 hurry, 1 FF, 1 FR) leads the team in tackles and splits time at WLB with fellow junior Aaron Brule (31, 3.5 TFL, 2 sacks, 2 hurries).

ARKANSAS One key in the Razorbacks’ final four-game swing is a healthier LB corps that makes more tackles at and behind the line of scrimmage as they did so often in the 4-0 start. Bumper Pool (77, 3 TFL, 1 PBU) has a wide edge for the team tackle lead over Hayden Henry (61, 5.5, 1 sack, 5 hurries) and Grant Morgan (60, 4.5, 2 PBU, 3 hurries), whose knee was thankful for the week off.

ADVANTAGE Arkansas

Secondary

MISSISSIPPI STATE Both MSU starting CBs Martin Emerson (38, 3 TFL, 2 PBU) and Emmanuel Forbes (37, 3.5, 3 INTs, 4 PBU) have high tackle totals. Decamerion Richardson (6) filled in well after Emerson’s targeting ejection last week. Fred Peters (43, 2 INT) and Shawn Preston Jr. (9, 1 INT) play the “Dog” position, while the top safeties are Jalen Green (27, 1.5 TFL, 2 INTs, 3 PBU) and Collin Duncan (23, 1 TFL, 3 PBU).

ARKANSAS Safety Joe Foucha (43, 4 TFL, 3 PBU, 1 hurry) had 2 INTs vs. Bulldogs last year, and NB Greg Brooks Jr. (34, 2 TFL, 2 PBU) had a pick 6. He’s being pushed by freshman Jayden Johnson (11, 2 TFL). Montaric Brown (35, 1 TFL, 3 INTs, 2 PBU), LaDarrius Bishop (6, 1 PBU) and Hudson Clark (8) are top CBs, with Myles Slusher (13, 1 INT, 1 PBU), Simeon Blair (19, 4 PBU) and Malik Chavis (3, 1 INT) at safety.

ADVANTAGE None

Special teams

MISSISSIPPI STATE Return specialist Lideatrick Griffin would lead the country with a 37.7 KOR average if he qualified. He had 244 KOR yards and 1 TD in the first 2 games. Brandon Ruiz is riding a streak of 132 consecutive PATs made. P Tucker Day (39.7 average), who has split time with Archer Trafford (41.7), is riding a three-game streak with 50-yard punts. Ruiz and Scott Goodman have a 56.8% touchback rate.

ARKANSAS Vito Calvaruso has been the most consistent performer with an 86.3% touchback rate that is growing. Nathan Parodi (14 punt returns, 155 yards, 1 TD) is coming off a huge game vs. UAPB. Reid Bauer averages 40.2 yards per punt. Freshman PK Cam Little (11 of 14 FGs, 31 of 31 PAT) cooled off after a hot start. Hogs average 19 yards per kickoff return and give up 19.7.

ADVANTAGE Mississippi State

Intangibles

MISSISSIPPI STATE MSU has the added motivation of wanting to avenge the crash of last year’s upset loss to the Hogs following the highlight of the Bulldogs’ huge season-opening win at defending national champion LSU. Additionally, the Bulldogs have a No. 17 CFP ranking to defend. Believe it or not, Mississippi State has won three games in a row at Fayetteville.

ARKANSAS The Razorbacks should be rested and ready after their much-needed open date. They probably cannot afford a rusty opening half as they had against Rice in the opener. Incentive includes a three-game home losing streak to the Bulldogs, a team the Hogs once owned. A win over Mississippi State is likely to vault Arkansas into the CFP rankings and out of the SEC West cellar.

ADVANTAGE Arkansas