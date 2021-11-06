PREP FOOTBALL: Fort Smith Southside holds off Springdale to earn playoff berth

SPRINGDALE -- Coming into a season-finale battle with Springdale, Fort Smith Southside Coach Kim Dameron knew his team needed a win to clinch a playoff berth.

What he didn't know is that after a second half where both teams combined for 590 yards, it would all come down to one play.

With 1:48 left in the fourth quarter, Springdale quarterback Landon Phipps found Junior Reyna in the end zone to bring the Bulldogs within a point of Southside. Springdale Coach Brett Hobbs elected to keep his offense on the field to try and take the lead.

Southside brought pressure and forced an incomplete pass, securing a 52-51 win and punching its ticket to a first-round playoff game at North Little Rock.

"This one was really big," Dameron said. "It was something our seniors wanted really, really badly. I know that theirs [Springdale] wanted it just as bad, and we just made one more play than them. I was just so proud of our young men. They never quit, and they never stopped fighting."

After trailing 24-10 at halftime, the Mavericks began clicking on offense. Southside never punted in the second half and piled up 42 points off 331 yards.

Junior quarterback David Sorg led the Southside (2-8, 2-5 7A-West) offense completing 21-of-35 passes for 295 yards with 5 touchdowns. He threw more touchdown passes in the second half than incompletions.

"He was phenomenal," Dameron said of his quarterback's play. "We as an offense never really got going in the first half, but in the second half we found some things in the run game that really helped, which set him up in the pass game with the formations we were in. All credit goes to our offensive staff for making those adjustments."

After spurring his team to a lead, it came down to Sorg watching his defense from the sideline.

"I had faith in our defense the whole time," he said. "I knew they would come up clutch and make the big stop we needed."

Springdale (1-9, 1-6) led for the first 40 minutes of the game, until Sorg connected with senior receiver Desmond Lopez-Fulbright for a 39-yard touchdown strike. The play broke a 38-38 tie and gave the Mavericks their first advantage. The duo connected for scores three times in the second half.

Lopez-Fulbright finished with 116 yards on 9 catches, and 3 touchdowns. He said things changed after a team-led halftime speech.

"Coach gave us seniors time to talk during halftime," Lopez-Fulbright said. "Luke Wyatt came in there and poured his heart out and I think it really connected with our team. We came out there in the second half and gave it our all."

Sophomore Amari Tucker scored four touchdowns, two coming on the ground and two through the air. He caught 6 passes for 87 yards and ran 11 times for 74 yards.

"It was amazing watching him," Sorg said of Tucker. "We kept on running it down their throat and they just couldn't stop it, so we kept on feeding him. He had an amazing game and stepped up when we needed it."

Springdale's season ended in heartbreak, but Hobbs credited the effort left on the field by his squad.

"I've been proud of our guys all year," Hobbs said. "We knew that this game was going to be both teams' Super Bowls. I have to give Southside a lot of credit. They came out, especially in the second half, and made some adjustments.

"For our team to battle back each and every week, to continue to play hard and believe in what we're doing here, that shows these seniors have got a lot of character."