PREP FOOTBALL:Greenwood rolls over Lake Hamilton

GREENWOOD -- The Greenwood Bulldogs fired a warning shot across the bow of Class 6A on Friday night.

The defending state champs dominated the highly anticipated regular-season finale against Lake Hamilton, rolling to a 35-0 win at Smith-Robinson Stadium to earn the second seed from the 6A-West and a first-round playoff bye.

Greenwood (7-3, 5-2) will play the winner of the first-round game between Sylvan Hills and Mountain Home in the second round.

"We took care of our own business," said Greenwood Coach Chris Young, who improved to 13-0 at home since taking over the program last year. "We'll enjoy this one for a couple of days and then we'll go to work."

Lake Hamilton (8-2, 5-2) will host West Memphis in the first round.

Greenwood was facing the fourth playoff seed with a loss and needed to win by at least three points to move up in the standings.

Neither was a problem for the Bulldogs.

They scored on four of five first-half possessions and held a commanding 28-0 lead at the half.

Greenwood's defense allowed just 79 yards on 27 plays in the opening half.

"They beat us on both sides of the ball up front," Lake Hamilton Coach Tommy Gilleran said. "Their offensive and defensive lines dominated the game. We didn't, and that's usually where we're good at. We didn't tonight. They dominated the line of scrimmage."

Greenwood took the opening kickoff and glided 53 yards in six plays, scoring in 83 seconds with Javon Williamson scoring on a 1-yard run.

Lake Hamilton managed two first downs on its opening series, but that was the best drive of the first half for the Wolves.

Greenwood then went 73 yards in 11 plays with Williamson scoring again on a 2-yard run, bulling in behind senior lineman Hayden Leonard with 3:50 left in the first quarter.

A holding penalty stopped Greenwood's next possession but Hunter Houston scored on a 1-yard plunge with 5:49 left in the half for a 21-0 lead.

That looked like it would be the halftime score with Lake Hamilton punting with 2:08 left in the second quarter, but Greenwood needed just 86 seconds to go 76 yards.

After Houston gained 3 yards on first down, he had three straight completions for first downs, first to Luke Brewer for 14 yards, 26 yards to L.J. Robins on a swing pass to the left and a 32-yard strike down the middle to Tanner McKusker just shy of the goal line. Dylan Tucker powered in from a few inches out for a 28-0 lead with 42 seconds left in the half.

Greenwood lost a fumble going into score on its first possession of the second half but took a 35-0 lead on Houston's 44-yard touchdown pass to Aiden KcKennon on a screen pass with 2:39 left in the third quarter.

"We got stopped two possessions," Young said. "We had a holding penalty and we lost a fumble. We can't make that mistake. Offensively, we were really good. We had some good stuff. I was really, really happy, offensively."

Linebacker Evan Williams' diving interception with 2:05 left at the 11 preserved Greenwood's second shutout in two weeks.

"We talked to our kids at halftime that we haven't given up a point in six quarters and I asked them why should we start now," Young said. "They continue to get better. We're getting better. If we continue to get better good things are going to happen."

Houston was almost perfect passing, completing 19-of-21 passes for 253 yards. Robins had 9 catches for 88 yards. Brewer had 7 for 77 yards. Williams ran 11 times for 70 yards and two scores.

Defensively, Greenwood allowed just 201 yards and 12 first downs.

"We talked all week about our preparation," Young said. "Our preparation was great. We thought there was a chance this could happen."

Tevin Hughes led the Wolves with 21 carries for 92 yards. Justin Crutchmer added 12 rushes for 84 yards.

