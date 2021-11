PRESCOTT 49, GLEN ROSE 23

PRESCOTT -- Prescott (10-0, 7-0 5-3A) outlasted Glen Rose (7-2, 6-1) to stay undefeated.

The Curley Wolves scored 35 points in the first half and leaned on their defense to close out the Beavers.

Prescott running back Jaylen Hopson had 19 carries for 270 yards and 3 touchdowns and added another through the air to lead the victory.