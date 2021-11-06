ARRESTS

Benton County Sheriff’s Office

• Cornelio Torres, 51, of 3181 W. Anne St. in Fayetteville, was arrested Thursday in connection with delivery of methamphetamine or cocaine. Torres was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Bentonville

• Mykal Henderson, 22, of 422 Columbia Place, No. 201 in Lowell, was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated assault and domestic battering. Henderson was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office

• Daniel Gomez, 20, of 659 Odyssey Ave. in Springdale was arrested Wednesday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia. Gomez was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.