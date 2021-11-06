Residents given trees to plant in Decatur

DECATUR -- Decatur hosted its fourth tree giveaway Oct. 23 in an effort to increase the city's tree canopy in residential areas.

Five varieties of trees -- tulip, pin oak, redbud, white flowering dogwood and sugar maple -- were available to residents living within the Decatur city limits. In all, 100 trees were available for pickup during the four-hour event.

The tree giveaway kicked off at 10 a.m. with a long line of cars and trucks stretching from the city maintenance lot behind city hall and partially circling the new community building (former Head Start building). By 2 p.m., all trees had been sent away to a new home.

The project was sponsored by the Walton Family Foundation of Bentonville.

Westside Eagle Observer/MIKE ECKELS A line of cars along the east end of Jo Avenue waits to pick up sets of trees the City of Decatur was giving away at City Hall Oct. 23.