Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Story ideas Coronavirus The Article iPad Core Values Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Residents given trees to plant in Decatur

by NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 1:00 a.m.
Westside Eagle Observer/MIKE ECKELS A pickup gets ready to pull out of the parking area near the city's maintenance yard in Decatur Oct. 23 with a cargo of trees to be planted in the residential area of the city. The tree giveaway was part of the City of Decatur's environmental beautification project which began in 2018.

DECATUR -- Decatur hosted its fourth tree giveaway Oct. 23 in an effort to increase the city's tree canopy in residential areas.

Five varieties of trees -- tulip, pin oak, redbud, white flowering dogwood and sugar maple -- were available to residents living within the Decatur city limits. In all, 100 trees were available for pickup during the four-hour event.

The tree giveaway kicked off at 10 a.m. with a long line of cars and trucks stretching from the city maintenance lot behind city hall and partially circling the new community building (former Head Start building). By 2 p.m., all trees had been sent away to a new home.

The project was sponsored by the Walton Family Foundation of Bentonville.

Westside Eagle Observer/MIKE ECKELS A line of cars along the east end of Jo Avenue waits to pick up sets of trees the City of Decatur was giving away at City Hall Oct. 23.
Westside Eagle Observer/MIKE ECKELS A line of cars along the east end of Jo Avenue waits to pick up sets of trees the City of Decatur was giving away at City Hall Oct. 23.
Westside Eagle Observer/MIKE ECKELS After loading a truck with a pair of trees, a city volunteer carries another set to the next vehicle waiting in line during the Oct. 23 City of Decatur tree giveaway in the parking area behind city hall. 100 trees were given new homes during the four hour event.
Westside Eagle Observer/MIKE ECKELS After loading a truck with a pair of trees, a city volunteer carries another set to the next vehicle waiting in line during the Oct. 23 City of Decatur tree giveaway in the parking area behind city hall. 100 trees were given new homes during the four hour event.

Print Headline: Residents given trees to plant in Decatur

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT