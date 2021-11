RISON 60, DREW CENTRAL 14

RISON -- Isaac Gray made an impact in all phases as Rison (7-3, 5-2 3A-6) topped Drew Central (0-10, 0-6).

Gray scored on a 40-yard punt return and a 50-yard interception return, and he added a pair of rushing touchdowns.

Chandler Reaves also scored two touchdowns, with one of them coming on a 45-yard run.

Roger Boswell blocked a punt and returned it 35 yards for a touchdown. Simeon Robinson had two interceptions on defense.