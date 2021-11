RIVERCREST 40, BLYTHEVILLE 8

WILSON -- Rivercrest (7-2, 6-1 4A-3) dominated Blytheville (2-8, 2-5) behind a strong defensive effort.

The Colts scored 19 points in the first quarter and was never overtaken by the Chickasaws. Rivercrest had 435 yards of total offense while holding Blytheville to 85.

Rivercrest quarterback Mike Sharp was 12-of-15 passing for 216 yards. Receiver Lath Latham caught three passes for 107 yards.