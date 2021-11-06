VOLLEYBALL

ASU loses at Texas-Arlington

Arkansas State University (14-12, 5-9 Sun Belt Conference) lost to Texas-Arlington 25-17, 25-23, 25-19 on Friday night at the College Park Center in Arlington, Texas.

Elise Wilcox led the Red Wolves with 12 kills, while Julianna Cramer finished with 23 assists and 10 digs.

ASU is at Texas State on Sunday before returning home Tuesday to face the University of Arkansas at Little Rock in its regular-season finale.

UALR falls to Texas State

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock (14-12, 5-9 Sun Belt Conference) lost in four sets to Texas State (15-11, 11-2), 25-19, 25-13, 24-26, 25-21, on Friday night at Strahan Arena in San Marcos, Texas.

Laura Jansen had a team-high 12 kills for the Trojans. Alyssa Nayar had 23 assists and Leigh Maher posted 20 digs.

UALR travels to Texas-Arlington today.

UCA defeats Bellarmine

The University of Central Arkansas (6-16, 4-9 Atlantic Sun Conference) earned a 16-25, 25-20, 25-21, 25-20 victory over Bellarmine on Friday night in Nashville, Tenn.

Mackenzie Vernon finished with 14 kills to lead the Bears. Shelbi Owens had 12 digs.

The Sugar Bears will head to Eastern Kentucky today.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services