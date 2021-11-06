Stopping State

FAYETTEVILLE — It took 115 years of Mississippi State football for the Bulldogs to win a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks on Arkansas soil.

The Bulldogs got that breakthrough with a 24-17 win in overtime at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock on Nov. 23, 2013.

Since then, winning in Arkansas has turned into a matter of routine for Mississippi State. The Bulldogs (5-3, 3-2 SEC), ranked No. 17 in the initial College Football Playoff rankings this week, will take a four-game winning streak in the state into today’s 3 p.m. game at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

The University of Arkansas (5-3, 1-3) once dominated the Bulldogs, but the Razorbacks find themselves in a near decade-long slump in the series with seven losses in the last nine meetings. They need a win today to have a chance at escaping the SEC West cellar and it will have to come against a hot team.

3 p.m. today, Reynolds Razorback Stadium, Fayetteville (SEC Network)

“I think they’re a really good football team,” second-year Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman said. “Physical. When I was here three years in a row we had really good games against Mississippi State but we didn’t win any of them in ’13, ’14, ’15.” For the Razorbacks to feel like they’re turning a corner under Pittman, beating Mississippi State must become more the standard, instead of the exception.

Arkansas has an active winning streak, defined as more than one game, against exactly one SEC opponent: Tennessee.

The Razorbacks can make that two with a win today.

Pittman’s first edition of the Razorbacks upset No. 16 Mississippi State 21-14 last year in Starkville, Miss., putting on a defensive showcase with their “drop 8” coverage scheme against Mike Leach’s Air Raid offense.

Safety Joe Foucha had two interceptions in that game, which came on the heels of Mississippi State’s SEC-record 623 passing yards in a 44-34 upset of defending College Football Playoff champion LSU on the road. Nickel back Greg Brooks Jr., had a 69-yard interception return for a touchdown in the first quarter to set the tone.

Pittman’s “Turn that damn jukebox on!” catch-phrase was born that night, and the national perception of the Razorbacks took a turn for the better.

“I think it just helped the kids believe in us and what we were selling, what we were telling them,” Pittman said. “I think that certainly helped. We got Mississippi State at a great time. They’d just come off a huge win against LSU.

“But I think it just solidified that we can win SEC games, whether it be Mississippi State or whomever. I think it validated what we’re trying to get done, and the early part of this season did as well. We lost to three really good teams in Auburn, Georgia and certainly Ole Miss. We’re on track, but this is a big game for us.” Added Foucha, “I feel like last year, that was a big win. I feel like this is the same feeling because if we win this game then we’re in a bowl and that hasn’t happened in, what has it been like five years in the state of Arkansas?” While the Razorbacks accepted an invitation to the Texas Bowl last year, the game was canceled due to covid-19 issues inside the TCU program. Before that, Arkansas’ last bowl appearance was five years ago in a 35-24 loss to Virginia Tech in the Belk Bowl.

The Razorbacks are favored by four points against a Mississippi State team that has won two in a row and three of its last four, including a road win at Texas A&M the week after Arkansas beat the Aggies.

“I just think it’s a growth process,” Leach said of his team’s consistency following last week’s 31-17 win over Kentucky. “You do it again and again, over and over. You just get better at it.

“One thing we’ve done a good job this year is get older. We woke up every day, went out there and practiced, and looky here, we’re a day older. That was helpful in the case of our team.” Mississippi State is the only school in the country with three wins over teams ranked in the first edition of the CFP rankings — Texas A&M, Kentucky and North Carolina State — and that led to the Bulldogs’ inclusion in the rankings.

“The West is a beast,” Pittman said. “I mean, all the SEC is, but the West is what it has been for years. … But we’re still, because we’ve only won one SEC game, we’re still not there with Mississippi State because they’ve won several.” The Razorbacks whipped Arkansas-Pine Bluff 45-3 in their last game to stop a three-game losing skid. They followed with an open date last week that the players see as leading to a strong end run. Today’s winner will become bowl eligible.

“We’ve got a great atmosphere here for us to go on that run and get bowl eligible,” Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson said.

“We started our run and we started that [last] Saturday with UAPB,” Foucha said. “It doesn’t matter who we play, all of that ties in together so just starting our run these last four games is gonna be big for us.” Arkansas receiver Tyson Morris said finishing strong has been the watch word throughout the Razorbacks’ open date and its preparations for Mississippi State.

“Everybody is gonna have their say-so or their outlook on how they feel about us as a team but at the end of the day it’s on us to go out there and play each weekend,” Morris said. “And like Coach Pittman said, he made a point earlier, ‘You’ve got to go out there regardless, so what’s the point of going out there with no intention to win?’ and stuff like that.

“We’re going out here focusing on getting a big dub because what’s the point of going out here if you’re not trying to win?” The Razorbacks and Bulldogs were picked to finish sixth and seventh in the SEC West, respectively, in the preseason. Even though both programs have upset wins this season, trying to navigate up the SEC West standings is still difficult.

Mississippi State was once the SEC program that always kept the Razorbacks from hitting rock bottom in the SEC in the years they cycled down.

During the Razorbacks’ first 18 years in the SEC, Mississippi State finished last or tied for last on nine occasions. Since that groundbreaking overtime win over the Hogs in 2013, Mississippi State tied for last only once (last season with Arkansas with 3-7 records) while the Razorbacks have come in last or tied for last six times.

Even in the up years for Arkansas in recent memory, beating the Bulldogs has been a chore. The Razorbacks were third in the SEC West in 2015 with a 5-3 SEC mark, but one of those losses came in a 51-50 shootout at home against Mississippi State.

In that game, Arkansas quarterback Brandon Allen fired a school-record seven touchdown passes on 30 of 43 passing for 406 yards. However, Dak Prescott went 38 of 50 for 508 yards and 5 touchdowns and accounted for 554 yards total offense.

After falling behind 51-50 with 3:05 left, Arkansas quickly drove to the Mississippi State 19 behind Allen’s 5-of-5 passing for 70 yards.

However, then-Coach Bret Bielema went conservative after that with three running plays that cost Mississippi State all its timeouts and left Arkansas with fourth and 3 on the Bulldogs’ 12.

Beniquez Brown got penetration and blocked Cole Hedlund’s 29-yard field goal with 39 seconds left and the Bulldogs finished the game in Victory formation to end the Hogs’ four-game winning streak.

Pittman recalled the Bulldogs’ strength in his three seasons as an Arkansas assistant.

“They were No. 1 when we went over there at one point,” Pittman said, referencing the first CFP rankings ever in the fall of 2014. “I think they beat us 14-10, somewhere around in there.

“It was a close football game. … But they’ve always been a physical football team, a well-coached team.

“This year, if you look at them, they lost to Memphis by 2, LSU by 3. Of course you can turn around and look at the Louisiana Tech game where they came back and won. But they could easily be 7-1 right now. So the only big loss they’ve had is Alabama. They’re a really good football team and they’ve played very similar opponents to what we have.”

At a glance

RECORDS Mississippi State 5-3, 3-2 SEC; Arkansas 5-3, 1-3

LINE Arkansas by 4

COACHES Mike Leach (9-10 in second season at Mississippi State; 148-100 in 20th season overall); Sam Pittman (8-10 in second season and overall at Arkansas)

SERIES Arkansas leads 17-13-1 overall

TV SEC Network

RADIO Razorback Sports Network

Current UA SEC streaks

OPPONENT W-L STREAK SERIES COMMENT

Tennessee W3 UT 13-6 Vols are 1-4 since winning 4OT thriller in 2002

Miss. State W1 Ark 17-13-1 UA was 15-2 in stretch between 1995-2011

Texas A&M W1 Ark 42-33-3 Ark. snapped 9-game skid on Sept. 25

Florida L1 UF 10-2 Hogs’ 31-10 upset in ’16 is only regular season win

Kentucky L1 UK 5-3 Hogs fell 24-20 in Lexington, Ky., on Oct. 12, 2019

Ole Miss L1 Ark 37-30-1 Rebs stopped 2-point play on Oct. 9

Vanderbilt L1 Ark 7-3 ’Dores ran for 250 yards in 45-31 road win in ’18

Georgia L3 UGA 12-4 Met in back-to-back years first time since 2009-10

S. Carolina L3 Ark 13-10 Gamecocks have won last 3 by combined 138-49

LSU L5 LSU 42-22-2 Hogs upset Tigers 31-14 in Baton Rouge in 2015

Missouri L5 MU 9-3 Hogs have one win since 2003 Independence Bowl

Auburn L6 Aub 19-11-1 Hogs could not avenge “bad spike” error of ’20

Alabama L14 Ala 23-8 Only three close calls in series since Saban arrived