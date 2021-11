STUTTGART 63, CENTRAL ARKANSAS CHRISTIAN 28

STUTTGART -- Stuttgart (10-1, 8-0 4A-2) made easy work of Central Arkansas Christian (2-8, 0-7) to finish out its regular season undefeated in conference play.

Stuttgart scored 28 of its 63 points in the first quarter, with Daniel Poole and Jaiden Strange each scoring twice. Those two scored six of the Ricebirds' nine touchdowns.