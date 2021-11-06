Super Quiz: Transportation

What is the meaning of the transportation abbreviation ETA?

"Chopper" is an informal term used for this type of transportation.

Who would be transported in a stroller?

This mode of transport was once called an "iron horse"?

What type of transportation has been called the "ship of the desert"?

This tunnel has the longest underwater section of any tunnel in the world.

The nickname for London's subway system is "The ----------."

What type of transportation is mentioned in the song "Jingle Bells"?