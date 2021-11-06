Today’s Great American Conference games

SOUTHEASTERN OKLAHOMA ST. AT OUACHITA BAPTIST

WHEN 1 p.m.

WHERE Cliff Harris Stadium, Arkadelphia

RADIO Ouachita Radio Network: KDXEFM, 101.1 (Little Rock); KESA-FM, 100.9 (Eureka Springs); KAMD-FM, 97.1 (Camden); KZNG-AM 1340/FM 97.9/FM-105.5 (Hot Springs); KNAS-FM, 105.5 (Nashville); KQOR-FM, 105.3 (Mena); KFTBFM, 98.1 (Pine Bluff); KHGG-FM, 103.5 (Fort Smith); KILX-FM, 102.1 (De Queen)

INTERNET obutigers.com

RECORDS OBU (8-1, 8-1 GAC); Southeastern Oklahoma St. (7-2, 7-2)

COACHES Todd Knight: 131-97 in 22 seasons at OBU, 159-129-2 in 28 seasons overall; Tyler Fenwick: 8-12 in two seasons at Southeastern Oklahoma St., 45-41 in 8 seasons overall

SERIES OBU leads 34-18-4

LAST WEEK OBU def. East Central (Okla.) 43-28; Southeastern Oklahoma St. def. Arkansas-Monticello 34-14

LAST MEETING OBU def. Southeastern Oklahoma St. 27-14 in 2019 in Arkadelphia

NOTEWORTHY OBU is No. 7 in latest Division II Super Region 3 rankings. The top 7 teams in each of 4 regions qualify for the 28-team playoff field. OBU has outscored its past 5 opponents 213-62 since losing to Harding in Week 4. OBU’s offense is built around a strong offensive line and a tag-team RB combo of junior TJ Cole (1,320 rushing, 14 TDs) and freshman Kendel Givens (627 rushing, 20 TDs). Cole leads the GAC and is 4th in Division II in rushing yards; Givens leads the GAC and Division II in rushing TDs, scoring (14.0 ppg) and total points scored (120). Southeastern Oklahoma St., 1-10 in 2019, has made a dramatic turnaround and one big reason is it has gone from 165th out of 166 teams in turnover margin minus-1.88 in 2019 to plus-.55 this season. The Savage Storm is 5th in the GAC in scoring offense (34.9 ppg) and 3rd in scoring defense (23.0 ppg). … Southeastern Oklahoma St. junior QB Daulton Hatley (2,318 passing, 20 TDs, 5 INTs) in third in the GAC in passing. CJ Shavers (505 rushing, 1 TD) is the leading rusher. Freshman RB Deundre Wheeler (347 rushing) has 13 TDs.

SOUTHERN ARKANSAS AT SOUTHERN NAZARENE

WHEN 1 p.m. Central

WHERE SNU Stadium, Bethany, Okla.

RADIO KVMZ-FM, 99.1, Magnolia

INTERNET muleriderathletics.com

RECORDS SAU (3-6, 3-6 GAC); Southern Nazarene (1-8, 1-8)

COACHES Mike McCarty (3-6) in one season at SAU; Dustin Hada (1-8) in one season at Southern Nazarene

SERIES SAU leads 8-0, 7-0 in GAC

LAST WEEK SAU lost to Oklahoma Baptist 44-40; Southern Nazarene lost to Henderson State 34-3

LAST MEETING SAU def. Southern Nazarene 34-14 in 2019

NOTEWORTHY SAU had a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter last week, but Oklahoma Baptist scored twice in the final 8:43 to win it. Freshman RB Jariq Scales (170-1,112 rushing, 6 TDs) is second in the GAC in rushing, junior WR Micah Small (44-792 receiving, 9) is third in the GAC in receiving yards and senior QB Hayden Mallory (2,094, 17, 10) is fifth in the GAC in passing for the Muleriders, who are 6th in scoring offense (27.9 ppg) but 9th in scoring defense (34.7 ppg). … Southern Nazarene is 12th in scoring offense (17.8 ppg) and 11th in scoring defense (38.3 ppg). QB Jarvis Davis is a dual threat with 418 rushing yards and 5 TDs and 938 passing yards. Davis has thrown 5 TD passes but has been intercepted 6 times. Reid Roelofs (25-324, 0) and Andrew Tisdale (16-288, 2) are the leading receivers. The Crimson Storm is 6th in total defense (383.7 ypg) but 12th in total offense at 273.1 yards per game, 69.5 yards fewer than 11th-ranked UAM.

HENDERSON STATE AT OKLAHOMA BAPTIST

WHEN 2 p.m. Central

WHERE Crain Stadium, Shawnee

RADIO Henderson State Network 1 Sports KYXK-FM, 106.9, KVRC-FM 91.9, KDEL-FM, 100.9

INTERNET hsusports.com

RECORDS Henderson State (8-1, 8-1 GAC); Oklahoma Baptist (6-3, 6-3)

COACHES Scott Maxfield: 116-58 in 16 seasons at Henderson, 145-70 in 19 seasons overall; Chris Jensen (36-50) in eight seasons at Oklahoma Baptist

SERIES Henderson State leads 5-0

LAST WEEK Henderson State def. Southern Nazarene 34-3; Oklahoma Baptist def. Southern Arkansas 44-40

LAST MEETING Henderson State def. Oklahoma Baptist 35-28 in 2019

NOTEWORTHY Henderson State is No. 6 in the Division II Super Region 3 rankings. The top seven in each of Division II’s four regions advance to the 28-team playoff field. … This is a matchup of the two top-ranked QBs in the GAC — Henderson State’s Adam Morse (2,763 passing, 24 TDs) and Oklahoma Baptist’s Preston Haire (2,636, 30). They also rank 1-2, or 2-1 in the GAC in total offense, points responsibility and completion percentage. Each QB has a top receiver. Henderson’s L’liott Curry (73-1069 receiving, 12 TDs) and Oklahoma Baptist’s Keilahn Harris (75, 916, 13) are top two in the GAC in receptions, receiving yards and receiving TDs and both rank in the top 10 nationally. … Henderson appears to have an edge on defense. The Reddies lead the GAC and Division II with 15 INTs. The Reddies are fourth in the GAC in scoring defense (24.7 ppg) and the Bison are eighth (32.6 ppg).

SOUTHWESTERN OKLAHOMA ST. AT HARDING

WHEN 2 p.m.

WHERE First Security Stadium, Searcy

RADIO KHBM-FM, 93.7, Searcy

INTERNET hardingsports.com

RECORDS Harding (8-1, 8-1 GAC); SWOSU (0-9, 0-9)

COACHES Paul Simmons (38-10) in 4 seasons at Harding; Chet Pobolish (6-25) in three seasons at Southwestern Oklahoma St.

SERIES Harding leads 10-5

LAST WEEK Harding def. Northwestern Oklahoma St. 73-14; Southwestern Oklahoma St. lost to Arkansas Tech 15-14

LAST MEETING Harding def. Southwestern Oklahoma St. 45-14 in 2019 in Searcy

NOTEWORTHY Harding is No. 2 in the Division II Super Region 3 rankings. Harding’s remaining two foes are a combined 3-15, and the Bisons take on a Southwest Oklahoma St. team that is winless and coming off a heart-breaking 15-14 loss to Arkansas Tech on a FG with 8 seconds to play. … Harding leads the GAC and Division II in rushing (398.6 ypg), time of possession (34:21) and kick-return defense (12.55 pr) and is No. 1 in GAC and No. 2 in Division II in third-down conversions (.553), blocked punts (4) and fewest penalties per game (3.44). Harding, with 137 points the past 2 games, is No. 1 in the GAC and No. 3 in Division II in scoring (44.1 ppg). … Southwestern Oklahoma St. is 0-9, but the Bulldogs are sixth of 12 in the GAC in scoring defense (29.6 ppg) and fourth of 12 in total defense (373.3 ypg).

NORTHWESTERN OKLAHOMA ST. AT ARKANSAS TECH

WHEN 2 p.m.

WHERE Thone Stadium, Russellville

RADIO KCJC-FM, 102.3, Russellville

INTERNET arkansastechsports.com

RECORDS ATU (3-6, 3-6 GAC), NWOSU (1-8, 1-8)

COACHES Kyle Shipp (6-14) in two seasons; Matt Walter (21-43) in six seasons at Northwestern Oklahoma St.

SERIES Arkansas Tech leads 12-5

LAST WEEK ATU def. Southwestern Oklahoma 15-14, NW Oklahoma State lost to Harding 73-14

LAST MEETING Tech def. NWOSU 21-14 in Alva. Okla.

NOTEWORTHY The Wonder Boys defeated Southwestern Oklahoma on junior kicker Jesus Zizumbo’s 36-yard field goal with 8 seconds to play. It was Zizumbo’s third field goal of the game and earned him GAC Special Team Player of the Week honors. … Tech senior QB Jack Lindsey (1,664 passing, 12 TDs) left during the fourth quarter with a shoulder injury, and Coach Kyle Shipp said he will be as game-time decision. Tech will go with junior Caleb Canady (5-7 passing, 65 yards, 1 TD vs. Southwestern Oklahoma St.) if Lindsey can’t go. … Northwestern Oklahoma St. is 9th in scoring offense (22.0 ppg) and 12th in scoring defense (45.8 ppg). … QB Tanner Clarkson (2,142 passing, 16 TDs, 6 INTs.) is 4th in the GAC in passing. Senior WR Gavin Garner (46-783, 8) averages 17.0 yards per catch. … Senior Ron Thompson (90-398 rushing, 3) has taken over as Tech’s lead back with the season-ending injury to Caleb Batie.

EAST CENTRAL (OKLA.) AT ARKANSAS-MONTICELLO

WHEN 2 p.m.

WHERE Willis “Convoy” Leslie Cotton Boll Stadium, Monticello

RADIO: KHBM-FM, 93.7, Monticello

INTERNET obutigers.com

RECORDS UAM (4-5, 4-5 GAC), East Central (5-4, 5-4)

COACHES Hud Jackson (38-70) in 10 seasons at UAM; Al Johnson (14-20) in four seasons at East Central

SERIES East Central leads 9-5

LAST WEEK UAM lost to Southeastern Oklahoma St. 34-14; East Central lost to Ouachita Baptist 43-28

LAST MEETING UAM def. East Central 49-46 in 2019 in Monticello

NOTEWORTHY The Boll Weevils need a win today and a victory over Southern Arkansas next Saturday to finish with a winning season. … East Central needs one win in its final two games to clinch its first winning season since going 6-5 in 2015. … UAM gained 8 fewer yards than Southeastern Oklahoma St. and had no turnovers but were held on downs three times deep in Southeastern territory. Sophomore QB Demilon Brown (1,813 passing, 12 TDs, 7 INTs; 525 rushing, 8 TDs) is the focal point of the UAM offense. CJ Parham (657, 6 TDs) is UAM’s leading receiver. … East Central QB Kenny Hrncir (1,637 passing, 14 TDs, 12 INTs.; 267 rushing, 3 TDs) passed for 183 yards and 2 TDs last week against Ouachita Baptist, but threw a momentum-turning interception on the final play of the third quarter with his team leading 28-17. RB Miles Davis (411, 5) broke off an 83-yard run vs. OBU to set up East Central’s first TD.