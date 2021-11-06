TODAY'S SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE GAME

GRAMBLING STATE AT ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF

WHEN 2 p.m.

WHERE Simmons Bank Field, Pine Bluff

RECORDS Grambling State 3-5, 2-3 SWAC; UAPB 1-7, 0-5

TELEVISION None

RADIO KPBA-FM, 99.3 Pine Bluff

INTERNET ESPN-Plus;uapblionsroar.com/live

COACHES Grambling State: Broderick Fobbs (54-30 in eighth season at Grambling State and overall); UAPB: Doc Gamble (5-8 in second season at UAPB and overall)

SERIES Grambling State leads 34-14-2

LAST MEETING UAPB scored 28 points during a third-quarter outburst to roll to a 48-21 victory on March 20, 2021, at Eddie Robinson Memorial Stadium in Grambling, La.

NOTEWORTHY This will be the first of back-to-back home games for UAPB. ... Grambling State had beaten the Golden Lions six times in a row before losing to them in the spring, but UAPB Coach Doc Gamble is expecting a much tougher outing from the Tigers. "They'll be well-coached as usual," he said. "They'll be really good on defense, as usual, coached well in their special teams. It seems like they're still trying to find their way, kind of like us, offensively for consistency. But it's always a good game when we play those guys." ... Grambling State played two quarterbacks, Elijah Walker and Aldon Clark, last week in its 26-3 loss at Florida A&M. The two combined to go 7 of 20 for 66 yards. Clark did run for a team-high 58 yards. ... The Tigers rank No. 11 in the Southwestern Athletic Conference in total offense and fifth in total defense. ... Neither team has running back among the top 15 in the league in yards rushing per game. UAPB's Kierre Crossley is No. 16 with 36.4 and Grambling State's Darque Brutton is No. 18 at 32.4. ... Since opening the year with an 18-point victory over Lane College, UAPB has lost seven consecutive games. A loss today would equal the team's longest such slide since 2018. ... The Tigers lead the conference in interceptions with 10, led by a team-high three from Quin Mitchell. ... The 311 yards passing by UAPB quarterback Skyler Perry in last week's 59-17 loss at Texas Southern was the most he's had since throwing for 316 yards against Alcorn State in the SWAC opener on Sept. 23.