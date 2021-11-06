Tools & Toys: Class Tracker College Edition and Triptech's Flipside

Class Tracker College Edition

What's to love: The school planner, which comes in dated or undated editions, reminds students to take time for themselves with a self-care corner on every weekly planner page.

What does it do: The spiral bound planner was created specifically for college students. It contains two sections of five-month planning pages followed by 16-week planning pages. There is a goal-setting page, pages for class schedules, monthly pages and pages for notes. The 7-by-8.5-inch planner will fit neatly into a backpack or purse and comes in a variety of colors. It sells for $24.99. Visit myclasstracker.com for more information.

Triptech's Flipside

What's to love: A phone accessory that's much more than a finger ring.

What does it do: The Flipside is slim, which makes it easy to take out of a pocket. In addition to having a finger ring for securely holding a phone, it has fold-out stands for portrait or horizontal viewing. Clips on the stand can be attached to a car's air vents allowing for easy viewing when using GPS. The Flipside is available in several colors and sells for $19.99. For more information go to triptechgear.com.