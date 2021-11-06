UAPB looks for more intensity

Doc Gamble didn't bring up the issue with the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff football team's energy level during this week's Southwestern Athletic Conference coaches' Zoom, as he did following a 42-point loss to Texas Southern University last Saturday.

Instead, he just added more praise to Texas Southern quarterback Andrew Body, who threw four touchdown passes and ran for another on Gamble's Golden Lions.

Gamble said a week ago the Lions waited for a play to be made instead of charging out the gate with energy. They were faced with explaining how their struggles against the Tigers snowballed a week after displaying a higher level of effort against the University of Arkansas, which also beat UAPB by 42 points.

"Never play down to your opponent," UAPB quarterback Skyler Perry said. "That's the thing you don't want to do. It's like cancerous, and those are the things that you get when you experience those actions. With Arkansas being an SEC school and Texas Southern being SWAC competition, you always want to get pumped up for those games, but you also don't want to come out flat, so never play down to your competition."

With perhaps the biggest name in all of Black college football coming to Pine Bluff today, the Lions (1-7, 0-5 SWAC) are likely to take the Grambling State University Tigers (3-5, 2-3) anything but lightly.

"Always a good football team, a great football team, a storied football program, and they'll be well-coached as usual," Gamble said. "They're very good on defense, as usual. They're coached well on special teams, and it seems like they're still trying to find their way on offense, like we are, but with some consistency."

The Lions have three games remaining this season and need a win to avoid matching their longest losing streak since 2018 -- eight games.

Kickoff is 2 p.m. today at Simmons Bank Field at Golden Lion Stadium. ESPN+ will stream the game, with KPBA-FM 99.3 "The Beat" carrying the radio broadcast.

ABOUT GRAMBLING STATE

Grambling has won two of its last four games but is smarting from a 26-3 loss to Florida A&M University last Saturday. Grambling won its homecoming game over Texas Southern 34-20 on Oct. 16.

The main question surrounding Grambling's Tigers is: Who'll start at quarterback?

Noah Bodden, Elijah Walker and Aldon Clark have split snaps this season, but none has completed more than 50% of his passes. The three have combined to complete 95 of 209 passes for 914 yards with six touchdowns and eight interceptions.

"You have to prepare for two or three quarterbacks in preparation, so it'll be a big challenge," Gamble said. "But it's always been a good game with those guys. It's always been a good game since I've been here."

Walker and Clark are among the Tigers' leading rushers. Darqueze Brutton's 180 yards on 51 carries and C.J. Russell's 172 yards and one touchdown 59 carries lead the Tigers' ground game.

Grambling's offense musters a SWAC-low 239 total yards per game, with UAPB three notches up (ninth of 12 teams) at 318.8. Grambling's defense (372 yards allowed per game, sixth in SWAC) has proven tougher than UAPB's 11th-ranked defense (446.5).

HIGH ON THE LIONS

UAPB beat Grambling 48-21 in north Louisiana on March 20, and despite the Lions' slump, they have still caught the attention of Tigers Coach Broderick Fobbs.

"Really good football team," Fobbs said. "They've kind of been up and down this season this fall, but the talent is still there. The players are still there. The coaches are still there. They're a really good football team with really good quarterback play. They've got playmakers on the outside, a good running game, and defensively they're going to get after you. They're going to get in your face and try to dictate tempo and dictate what you're trying to do."

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Western Division;Conf.;Over.

Prairie View A&M;5-0;6-1

Alcorn State;4-1;5-3

Southern;3-2;4-4

Grambling State;2-3;3-5

Texas Southern;2-3;3-5

UAPB;0-5;1-7

Eastern Division;Conf.;Over.

Jackson State;5-0;7-1

Florida A&M;4-1;6-2

Alabama A&M;2-3;4-3

Alabama State;2-3;3-4

Miss. Valley State;1-4;2-6

Bethune-Cookman;0-5;0-8

Today's games

Alcorn State at Bethune-Cookman, 11 a.m. (ESPN+)

Texas Southern at Jackson State, 1 p.m.

Miss. Valley State at Alabama A&M, 1 p.m.

Grambling State at UAPB, 2 p.m. (ESPN+)

Alabama State at Prairie View A&M, 2 p.m.

Florida A&M at Southern, 6 p.m. (ESPN+)